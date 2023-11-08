CNN Admits Most Americans Now ‘Hate Joe Biden’ 

CNN has admitted that the majority of Americans now loathe President Joe Biden due to the negative effect his administration has had on the economy and security of the U.S.

A new CNN poll released on Tuesday revealed a 61 percent disapproval rating, leading CNN political director David Chalian to admit “the nation has soured” on Biden.

You know its bad when their own propaganda network says that about biden 😂 — Ragnarok (@rizzmatism) November 8, 2023

Summit.news reports: The poll also found that almost three quarters of Americans see things going badly in the U.S.

CNN POLL: 72% of Americans say things are going BADLY in the country today under Biden pic.twitter.com/0PsYnSy6lT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2023

The poll also found that just 25% believe Biden has the “stamina” and “sharpness to serve effectively” as president.

CNN POLL: Just 25% of Americans say Biden has the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president pic.twitter.com/Fbh6RxMWAU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2023

The poll also found that 10 percent more Republicans than Democrats are “extremely motivated” to vote in 2024, leading CNN to conclude that the GOP has the “enthusiasm advantage.”

CNN POLL: Republicans have the "enthusiasm advantage" heading into the 2024 presidential election pic.twitter.com/Ng6DnWB1vG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2023

Biden’s numbers are woeful compared to past presidents. At this point in their respective first terms, Nixon had a 10% higher approval rating than Biden, Clinton had a 13% higher approval rating, George W. Bush’s approval rating was 15% higher, and George H. W. Bush had a 20% higher approval rating in 1991 before LOSING the 1992 election.

“Biden’s down there between Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter. You may know, that is down in the category of one-term presidents,” said Chalian, adding “He clearly wants to turn that around and he’s got a year to do so.”