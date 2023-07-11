Peer Reviewed Study Concludes 75% of Deaths Caused by COVID Jabs

A new peer reviewed study has concluded that a staggering 75% of deaths are directly caused by the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.

According to Texas cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, a new study links over 74% of deaths in peer-reviewed autopsies to the toxic Covid jabs.

Dr. McCullough Breaks Down Landmark Autopsy Study Linking COVID Vaccine to 74% of the Deaths



The top doctor explained he was joined in the study by a graduate student at the Michigan School of Public Health as well as others and that they studied 44 papers with 325 total autopsies.

Infowars.com reports: Next, Dr. McCullough delivered details of all the autopsies to a trio of doctors who are “experts at looking at pathological specimens” to double-check if his suspicion the Covid jabs were to blame for the deaths was accurate.

After the other doctors examined the data, Dr. McCullough said, “We found that 73.9% of all the cases – it was either the vaccine as the direct cause of death or it significantly contributed to the death. The deaths occurred within a week or two after taking the last shot.”

“In far more than 50%, the single cause was a cardiovascular cause of death,” he added.

Later, Dr. McCullough pointed out what he found to be the most disturbing part of the study, which is that most of the cases were “people who were perfectly healthy, had no other medical problems, the only new thing in their lives was the vaccine and then they died with an obvious syndrome like a blood clot or heart damage, myocarditis.”

Infowars and brave individuals like Dr. McCullough have been sounding the alarm bells over the Covid jabs for years now, but it appears as if more people are beginning to wake up to the dangers of the experimental shots as more people are killed and injured.