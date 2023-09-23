Author of ‘Gender Queer’ Book Found in School Libraries Across US Says It’s ‘Not For Kids’

The author of Gender Queer, one of the pornographic LBGTQ+ books that has mysteriously appeared in school libraries across the United States, has admitted that the book is not meant to be read by young children.

Maia Kobabe, who identifies as non-binary told the Washington Post that her book, which has become a cause célèbre with Democrats who are determined to force all children to read it, is aimed at “older teens” and adults, not kindergarten aged kids.

“It keeps being called a children’s book … but I think that’s coming from a misreading of the comic-book form. ‘Gender Queer’ is a comic, and in full color, but that doesn’t mean it’s for children,” Kobabe stated.

“I originally wrote it for my parents, and then for older teens who were already asking these questions about themselves. I don’t recommend this book for kids!” she said in the interview published last week.

The comments come after GOP Senator John Kennedy read graphic excerpts during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing:

Sen. Kennedy reads passages from pornographic books Genderqueer and All Boys are Blue.



The Illinois Sec. of State Alexi Giannoulias responds by saying "those words are disturbing coming from your mouth."



His state's new law stops parents from being able to remove it from… pic.twitter.com/eDehdhctQL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2023

Kennedy read “I got a new strap-on harness today. I can’t wait to put it on you. It will fit my favorite dildo perfectly. You’re going to look so hot. I can’t wait to have your c**k in my mouth. I’m going to give you the blow job of your life. Then I want you inside of me.”

“The words you spoke are disturbing, especially coming out of your mouth, it’s very disturbing,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexander Giannoulias told Kennedy in response.

Gender Queer is one of several books that have provoked outrage among parents as it features graphic illustrations of sex between two men, use of sex toys, oral sex, and masturbation, among other non-kid friendly things.

Passages from the book have been read out by parents during school board meetings, in some cases leading to them being shut down and forced to leave.

The Gender Queer book was also cited by Chelsea Clinton in tweets defending the use of such material in schools.