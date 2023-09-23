Kamala Harris Becomes First-Ever ‘Gun Czar’ As White House Declares War on 2nd Amendment

The Biden administration has declared war on the Second Amendment, announcing Vice President Kamala Harris will become the inaugural “gun czar” to oversee the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to reduce gun violence.

VP Harris will be in charge of collaborating with local officials to push anti-gun measures at the state level with a view to completely overhauling the Second Amendment.

“Because you marched, organized, and voted, we passed the most significant gun safety legislation in 30 years. But let’s be clear — we have more work to do. Today, I am proud to share that I will oversee the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention,” the vice president posted on X on Friday morning.

— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 22, 2023

ZeroHedge report: So what credentials does VP Harris possess to take on the role of America’s first-ever ‘Gun Czar’? Arguably, none, suggesting she could primarily act as a figurehead.

Meanwhile, the White House might stealthily lean on anti-gun organizations, like Giffords and Everytown, funded by billionaires who want to disarm law-abiding citizens, to push anti-gun policy via the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“Typical Democrat election-year patronage. The Biden admin rewards its billionaire donors with another office in the White House,” said Defense Distributed founder Cody Wilson.

Aidan Johnston, the Director of Federal Affairs at Gun Owners of America, shares his perspective on VP Harris’s appointment as the new gun czar:

“Biden just hired gun control lobbyists to work in a cushy new White House office in exchange for the anti-gun lobby’s endorsement and campaign expenditures in the upcoming election, plain and simple. Meanwhile, these gun control lobbyists turned bureaucrats will spend their time cooking up new and unconstitutional ways to abuse executive power and attack gun owners. Congress should immediately defund this new ‘Office of Gun Control'”.

Recall in 2021, we noted, “Biden may create a “Gun Czar” or “Office of Gun Violence Prevention.” However, we initially believed that anti-gunner David Chipman would be the top pick for this job. Still, to our surprise, the administration chose Harris, probably the least qualified.

But again, Harris’ qualifications don’t matter because the Biden administration has only created the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to appease billionaire-funded anti-gun groups before the election season. Quid pro quo?

On Wednesday, President Biden said in a statement that he wants to enact universal background checks and ban semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. Somehow, Democrats believe banning the most popular hunting rifle for deer (AR-15) will deter criminals from robbing law-abiding Americans.

The inconvenient truth is pistols are responsible for the most murders in the US. But don’t tell the left-leaning corporate press that.

Also, another inconvenient truth is that failed progressive policies have transformed major metro areas into crime-ridden hellholes. Don’t forget the border crisis of failed open borders has sparked migrant chaos across several major metro areas, including New York City.

Democrats’ war on the Second Amendment is masqueraded as a move to promote safety – but it’s far from that – it’s really a move to disarm law-abiding citizens funded by billionaires like Michael Bloomberg.