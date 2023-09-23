World’s Top Medical Journal Admits Vaccinated Mothers’ Milk Is Contaminated With mRNA

A bombshell new peer-reviewed study published in the world’s leading medical journal has found that the breast milk of vaccinated lactating mothers contains mRNA from Covid shots.

The study, published this week in the Lancet medical journal, found that “COVID-19 vaccine mRNA administered to lactating mothers can spread systematically to breast milk.”

The researchers, from the New York University Grossman Long Island School of Medicine, discovered that breast milk was contaminated with mRNA up to 45 hours after vaccination in the ten women they analyzed.

The findings directly contradict the official narrative from government agencies, politicians, and their allies in the corporate media who convinced the public that mRNA was safe for breastfeeding mothers and their infants.

Despite providing no evidence to support the claims, officials continue to claim that the mRNA shots do not travel throughout the body.

“Our findings suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA administered to lactating mothers can spread systematically to breast milk in the first two days after maternal vaccination,” the study notes. “Biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in human breast milk.”

The study’s peer-reviewed paper was published in the October 2023 edition of the Lancet, supporting a 2022 JAMA study which also uncovered traces of mRNA in women’s breast milk.

Yet despite the findings from both studies, the authors of the paper published in the Lancet concluded by continuing to promote the vaccination of breastfeeding mothers.

“COVID-19 mRNA vaccines play a vital role in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the study’s authors claimed.

“We believe breastfeeding post-vaccination is safe, especially 48 hours after vaccination.”

They didn’t explain why mothers should take such a risk to be vaccinated against a virus with only mild symptoms, however.

“Although we believe breastfeeding after mRNA vaccination is safe, a dialogue between a breastfeeding mother and her healthcare provider should address the benefit/risk considerations of breastfeeding in the first two days after maternal mRNA vaccination,” the researchers continue.

“The significance of this research extends beyond the scope of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

“The findings provide valuable insights into the transport and presence of vaccine mRNA in breast milk, which can be relevant for assessing the safety and efficacy of future mRNA-based therapies administered to lactating women.”

Shellenberger posted the opening segments of an article (currently behind a paywall) by Alex Gutentag on the Lancet study in his PUBLIC Substack, under the headline: “Covid Vaccine mRNA In Breast Milk Shows CDC Lied About Safety.” The subhead reads: “US government lacked scientific evidence before recommending mRNA vaccines to pregnant and breastfeeding women; Facebook censored those sharing accurate information.”

In her piece, Gutentag writes: “It is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women to get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In fact, according to the CDC, vaccination during pregnancy benefits the baby, and ‘reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies.’”

“The CDC wasn’t alone,” she continues. “The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology repeatedly urged pregnant and breastfeeding women to get vaccinated. There was no reason to worry, experts said, because injected mRNA stays in the arm and does not travel around the body.”

Gutentag quotes the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine “assur[ing] mothers” in a December 2020 statement: “It is unlikely that the vaccine lipid would enter the bloodstream and reach breast tissue … If it does, it is even less likely that either the intact nanoparticle or mRNA transfer into milk.”