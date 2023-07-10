Peru Announces Health Emergency After Explosion of ‘Vaccine Side-Effect’ Guillain-Barre Syndrome

The Peruvian government has declared a 90-day national state of emergency due to an explosion of cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, according to local reports.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system. While the syndrome is not contagious, a 90-day health emergency was declared because the current cases “have unusual and atypical characteristics that require rapid or immediate initial treatment,” Peru’s Institute of Neurological Sciences said.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The exact cause of Guillain-Barre syndrome is not known, however it is officially listed as a reaction in those who receive the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, both of which were widely administered in Peru, which has a national vaccination rate of 92%.

The state of emergency, published in the official gazette El Peruano, details an action plan which has been drawn up with a budget of 12.12 million soles (US$3.3 million) with an aim to improve patient care in health facilities, reinforce case control and prepare informative material for the population and health personnel.

So far this year, at least 18 of the country’s 24 departments have reported at least one case of the syndrome.

The unusual spike in cases of a rare disease in a short period of time “negatively affects the continuity of health services, as there are not enough strategic resources to respond to the volume and complexity of the cases in health facilities,“ warned the decree.

Health Minister Cesar Vasquez requested the emergency declaration on Wednesday before the Council of Ministers, noting that “if the number of cases increases, there could be a lack of immunoglobulin.”

DOCTOR BAFFLED

Peru is not the only heavily-vaccinated country experiencing medical carnage in the wake of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

More than any other country in the world, Australia followed the Covid-19 guidance of the World Health Organization and unelected world health czar Bill Gates, earning special pat on the back from Gates last year when he praised Australia’s early and harsh response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia is now being rewarded for following the globalist elite’s guidance with the highest excess mortality rate in the world, and one of the highest levels recorded anywhere in the world in the last 80 years.

More than 174,000 deaths were registered in Australia last year – 12 per cent more than was predicted.

This represents the largest excess death level in 80 years, according to data from the Actuaries Institute.

And curious medical anomalies continue to emerge, with thousands of fully jabbed athletes around the world are developing ‘turbo testicular cancer’ in recent months, leaving doctors baffled.

These young, professional athletes are supposed to be among the healthiest people on the planet. So why are they suddenly developing inexplicable and incurable cancers in such large numbers?