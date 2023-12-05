John Kerry Vows To Bankrupt the Fossil Fuel Industry on Behalf of the WEF

John Kerry has vowed to accelerate his plan to bankrupt the fossil fuel industry worldwide as part of the WEF’s Net Zero agenda.

Coal plants should be made illegal “everywhere in the world” Biden’s self-described ‘Climate Czar’ declared Sunday at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

Kerry said he has a militant determination to carry out the WEF’s orders, regardless of whether they break U.S. or international laws:

“We don’t need that necessarily to tell us we ought to be transitioning out of coal. There shouldn’t be any more coal power plants permitted anywhere in the world. That’s how you can do something for health. And the reality is that we’re not doing it.“

Breitbart.com reports:Kerry spoke at the conference during the first dedicated “Health Day” designed to highlight the connections between the climate crisis and health crises, The Hill reports.

He said the climate and health issues are one and the same, a message he delivers on his endless flights around the globe talking about the “climate crisis.”

Kerry said he is becoming more militant about coal plants because he does not “understand how adults who are in positions of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis.”

He has previously expressed his frustration at the lack of attention his message receives, with China showing no sign of ending its love affair with coal.

A report from two energy research groups in August found China has over 300more coal power plants in the works, issuing permits for another 52 gigawatts of coal power in just the first half of 2023 alone.

The report from Global Energy Monitor (GEM) and the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said China doubled its commissions of coal plants in 2023 as its coal spree continues to escalate.

Kerry is serving as the first U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, and was nominated by President Joe Biden in November 2020.

On Saturday he applauded the Biden administration announcement it is sending $3 billion in U.S. taxpayer funds to the U.N.’s flagship Green Climate Fund (GCF) as Breitbart News reported.

“The GCF has established a strong track record of enabling countries to accelerate the energy transition, assisting communities around the world in building resilience to the impacts of the climate crisis, and mobilizing significant private capital for climate action,” Kerry said as he cheered the cash largesse funded by U.S. taxpayers.

Watch: