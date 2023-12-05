Top Cardinal Warns Mass Migration Being Used To Abolish National Identities

German Cardinal Gerhard Müller has warned that mass migration is being used by the elite to purposefully destroy national identities and abolish the idea of sovereignty.

Cardinal Muller made the remarks in an interview with LifeSiteNews.

“Mass immigration is not about helping people but about destroying national identity,” Müller said. “They say that national identity is nationalism, which has caused all the wars, so they say they are against nationalism, but they are really against the nation.”

“If nationalism is the reason for wars, we must ask who is financing the wars and what interests are behind it,” he added.

“They want everyone to be completely isolated and not connected by language, culture, family ties, or a native land where you feel at home,” Müller continued.

“They want to destroy all that. They want everyone to be atomized, without cultural and religious roots and identity,” he concluded.

Modernity.news reports: Müller is not the first Cardinal to warn about the real agenda behind mass migration.

In 2019, Cardinal Francis Arinze slammed left-wing religious leaders pushing mass migration, urging people in the west to encourage young Africans to stay in and improve their own countries.

Cardinal Sarah, who was later removed by the Pope, also previously warned that the “west will disappear” as a result of mass migration, adding that “Islam will invade the world” and “completely change culture, anthropology, and moral vision.”

Warning that western civilization is living in its “mortal hour,” Sarah said that just like during the collapse of the Roman Empire, “The elites care for nothing but increasing the luxury of their daily lives, and the people have been anaesthetized by every more vulgar entertainments.”