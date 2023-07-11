Whistleblower: Biden Involved in ‘Sickening’ Child Sex Trafficking Ring

A whistleblower claims that President Joe Biden is involved in a ‘sickening’ child sex trafficking ring involving other major politicians and powerful businessmen.

The explosive allegations were revealed in a new report published by journalist and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Uzay Bulut.

Bulut published the testimony on the organization’s website, revealing that young children are being trafficked across the Southern Border from Mexico for sex with elite pedophiles.

“The criminal practice of trafficking and abusing hundreds of thousands of migrant children who cross the Southern Border is now, thanks to the open-border policy of the Biden administration, apparently ‘normal’ inside the U.S.,” Bulut wrote in his report.

According to Bulut, “at least 85,000 children are believed to be missing. Many of those children are raped by elite pedophiles”

Bulut cites the comments from one of Biden’s victims Tara Lee Rodas.

Slaynews.com reports: Rodas testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement just weeks ago.

“Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children,” Rodas told lawmakers.

Rodas previously served in the Health and Human Services bureaucracy under Biden.

“Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, and restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers,” she testified.

Today, children will be sold for sex.

“Today, children will call a hotline to report they are being abused, neglected, and trafficked…..”

Rodas said she had volunteered to help with the crisis at the Southern Border.

“I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes.

“Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited in their home country, smuggled to the U.S. border, and ends when ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] delivers a child to a sponsor – some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations.

“Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income – this is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking.”

Bulut also cites testimony from immigration expert Jessica M. Vaughan.

Vaughan stated:

“Numerous investigative journalism reports published over the years in the Washington Times, Reuters, and the New York Times, Project Veritas, and others, that provide graphic details of the experiences of UACs during and after their illegal crossing and placement with sponsors in the United States, including domestic servitude, sexual abuse, forced labor, labor exploitation, and illegal employment in manufacturing, landscaping, and other inappropriate and dangerous jobs.”

Bulut also highlighted Fox News’s Rachel Campos-Duffy’s reporting.

“Over the last two years, this country has become an international hub for child trafficking,” Campos-Duffy reported.

“And the U.S. government is behind it.

“Under Biden, hundreds of thousands of children have come into this country illegally.

“Once they get here, most are sold for sex, used for cheap labor, or forced to join gangs.

“Nobody deserves this. Especially not children.”