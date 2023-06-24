Macron Demands US Citizens Pay Tax to Global Elite to Subsidize ‘Green Agenda’

French President and WEF Young Global Leader Emmanuel Macron has called for a new “global taxation system” payable to the global elite in order to subsidize the green agenda and fight climate change.

Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris on Friday, Macron argued that a new international taxation framework must be urgently established because actions from individual governments would be insufficient to deal with the supposed Armageddon set to descend upon the world.

“I’m in favour of an international taxation to finance efforts that we have to make to fight poverty and in terms of climate [action],” the French president said in comments reported by POLITICO.

“It doesn’t work when you do it alone, the [financial] flows go elsewhere,” Macron added, while shutting down calls for France to implement a new wealth tax to fund the green agenda.

“France already has in place two types of taxes that have been suggested: one on plane tickets, another on financial transactions,” he said adding that he was going to “make others follow us and mobilize” around these issues.

“There has been a great deal of discussion on the idea of international taxation, over and above what countries and institutions are doing. Whether it’s on financial transactions, maritime transport or certain other models, it will only work if it’s truly international, and so it presupposes an agreement, as we’ve been able to do on international taxation,” he said.

Breitbart report: Macron suggested that the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) could be tapped for a negotiation process in the hopes of creating a global climate tax system for multinational corporations.

The French president, who is just one year into his second term, has faced months of turmoil in his own country, starting in earnest last Autumn amid the growing cost of living crisis in France and indeed throughout much of Europe as a result of the lockdowns and the failure of green energy to supply enough power to make up for lost Russian energy following the war in Ukraine.

The protests in France, which often devolved into riots and acts of vandalism, were often attributed soley to Macron’s controversial pension reforms, which raised the retirement age to 62 to 64-years-old, however, this was just the final straw for the working classes in their view of the government of the former Rothschild banker.

Last year, the globalist leader proclaimed that the people of France are “living through the end of abundance” — without acknowledging his own government’s role in the perpetuating policies, including the green agenda, that resulted in the economic devastation.