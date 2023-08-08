Judge In Trump Case Shared Professional Ties With Hunter Biden At Firm That Worked For Burisma

The DC Judge appointed to Donald Trumps Jan 6 case worked with Hunter Biden at the same law firm.

You couldn’t make this up…..

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, worked at a law firm that also employed Hunter Biden and performed work for the Ukrainian oil company Burisma.

Former President Donald Trump has requested an immediate recusal of the far-left Obama appointed judge saying she would be “biased”

He voiced his concerns over the weekend on his social platform, Truth Social: “”There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she! We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change, out of D.C.”

According to a report by NBC, Chtkan is the only federal judge in the nation’s capital who has been sentencing January 6th defendants to terms longer than what the government had recommended.

TGP reports: Adding fuel to Trump’s claims of bias is Chutkan’s professional connection to Hunter Biden. Monica Crowley, the former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, highlighted on X that Chutkan and Biden worked at the same law firm, Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP (BSF).

Open Secrets records show that Hunter Biden served as an attorney there from 2009-2014, with Chutkan also working as an attorney and even making partner in 2007. Both left the firm in 2014; Biden moved on to other endeavors, while Chutkan was appointed as a judge by then-President Obama.

Hunter Biden’s work history per Open Secret:

Chutkan, during her tenure at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner (BSF) from 2002 to 2014, coincided with the period Hunter Biden served as counsel for Burisma.

More from Yahoo News:

It is a fact that Hunter Biden and Chutkan were both employed by, or partners of, BSF. It is also factual that BSF provided services to the Ukrainian oil company Burisma, on whose board Hunter Biden served. Chutkan worked at BSF from 2002 until the time of her appointment to the D.C. Circuit by then U.S. President Barack Obama in June 2014. She was made a partner of the firm in 2007. Biden, meanwhile, held the title of counsel at BSF from 2010 to 2014. After joining the board of Burisma in April 2014, as Hunter Biden described in his memoir, he recommended the consulting services of his law firm to help the company implement “corporate practices that were up to accepted ethical snuff.” Burisma paid BSF at least $250,000 dollars for its work.

In sum, it is factual that both Hunter Biden and Chutkan worked under the umbrella of Boies Schiller Flexner between 2010 and 2014, and it is also true that BSF did business with Burisma via Hunter Biden in May 2014. As such, we rate this claim as “True.”

Former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Kash Patel revealed this information during his interview with Sebastian Gorka.

“Judge Chutkan, for those who don’t know, represented Burisma, Hunter Biden’s fraudulent consulting firm, she was a lawyer at the same law firm with Hunter Biden,” Patel said.