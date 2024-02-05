Chuck Schumer Vows To Deploy US Soldiers To Fight Russia

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has threatened to deploy thousands of US troops to fight Russia unless Republicans agree to pass his $100 billion world aid bill.

The Senate’s $118.28 billion national security supplemental package allocates a whopping $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Schumer said the first vote on the bill is scheduled for Wednesday.

In the coming days, the Senate must act decisively on this emergency national security supplemental funding.



On Monday, I will take the first procedural step to getting this passed in the Senate with the first vote scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/wUQuq7CnJU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 4, 2024

Of course, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is on board with this bill.

Only $20.23 billion was allocated to secure the US border amid an unprecedented invasion of military-age males from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and China.

According to Democrat Senator Patty Murray, the $118.28 billion national security supplemental package includes:

$60.06 billion to support Ukraine as it fights back against Putin’s bloody invasion and protects its people and sovereignty.

$14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel.

$2.44 billion to support operations in the U.S. Central Command and address combat expenditures related to conflict in the Red Sea.

$10 billion in humanitarian assistance to provide food, water, shelter, medical care, and other essential services to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine, and other populations caught in conflict zones across the globe.

$4.83 billion to support key regional partners in the Indo-Pacific and deter aggression by the Chinese government.

$2.33 billion to continue support for Ukrainians displaced by Putin’s war of aggression and other refugees fleeing persecution.

The bipartisan border policy changes negotiated by Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), and James Lankford (R-OK).

$20.23 billion to address existing operational needs and expand capabilities at our nation’s borders, resource the new border policies included in the package, and help stop the flow of fentanyl and other narcotics.

The Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act.

$400 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to help nonprofits and places of worship make security enhancements.

Schumer told “Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski that American men will die in war if Republicans don’t agree to his $100 billion bill.

“We’re at a turning point in America. This bill is crucial and history will look back on it and say did America fail itself,” Schumer said.

“If we don’t aid Ukraine, Putin will be walk all over Ukraine, we will lose the war and we could be fighting in eastern Europe and a NATO ally in a few years. Americans won’t like that,” Schumer said.

Ukraine is NOT a member of NATO. Ukraine does not have the protection of US troops.

WATCH: