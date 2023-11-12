GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn Files Subpoena For Jeffrey Epstein’s Flight Logs

November 12, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 1
Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn has announced that she will issue a subpoena to expose the flight logs of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet known as the ‘Lolita Express

During a Thursday hearing, Blackburn told the committee: “Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, we’ve got to identify everyone who could have participated in his horrific conduct”.

Many believe the flight log will reveal the names of Epstein’s high-end clients and associates who flew to his private island where he trafficked underage girls to perform sex acts.

InfoWars reports: Blackburn told a Senate Judiciary Committee she’d issued “A subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein.”

“I think it is very important that we identify everybody that was on that plane and how many trips they took on that plane and the destinations to which they arrived,” Blackburn said.

“The American people deserve to know the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring,” Blackburn later wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding, “We need to see his flight logs. I’ve asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to authorize a subpoena to his estate so we can review these documents.”

