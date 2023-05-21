Bud Light Parent Company Anheuser-Busch Commits to Purging White, Male Employees

Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, has vowed to double down on the woke agenda by purging its white, male employees to help the company achieve the ideal of a “more diverse and inclusive environment,” according to footage found on the company’s website.

Anheuser-Busch, a World Economic Forum corporate partner, has seen its sales collapse since the disastrous Dylan Mulvaney advertisement campaign which wiped billions off the company’s value.

Tens of millions of customers have been chased away by the advertisement, most of whom are vowing to never return.

In the corporate video, an AB InBev employee explains, “we are still 40 percent women, and 60 percent men, still predominantly white – so there’s still work to be done.” The “work to be done” is apparently replacing white male workers with diverse alternatives.

In doing this, another employee says, “I feel like I finally found my voice as a black woman, and I’m not prepared to lose it.”

Discussing the #CheerstoDiversityAndInclusion campaign, Anheuser-Busch’s European Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Lara Laila Gärber explains, “at AB InBev, what we wanted to do is ensure that diversity and inclusion is fully integrated in our business strategy.”

Anheuser-Busch has lost billions of dollars and counting as a result of its decision to embrace the woke diversity agenda by partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for the now infamous ad campaign.

The stock has also since been downgraded by HSBC after falling off a cliff following the controversy.