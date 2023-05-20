Biden’s Education Secretary Tells Parents To Butt Out, Teachers ‘Know What’s Best For Your Kids’

Biden administration Education Secretary Miguel Cardona received a ferocious backlash from angry parents Friday when he declared that teachers — not parents — know what’s best for their children.

“Teachers know what is best for their kids because they are with them every day. We must trust teachers,” he wrote in the tweet.

We must trust teachers. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) May 19, 2023

The tweet reflected the Democratic Party narrative that portrays concerned parents, who worry about what their children’s teachers are teaching them, in a negative light.

As far as Democrats are concerned, parents are obliged to accept whatever filth that their children’s teachers think is appropriate in the classroom. This has included hardcore pornography, gender-bending instructions, and other highly inappropriate content.

Polling data has consistently shown that the vast majority of American voters oppose the Democrat Party’s attack on parental rights.

One CRC Research poll published in March on behalf of Parents Defending Education found that “71% of registered voters support legislation requiring schools to tell parents if their child wants to change their gender identity at school, while 75% of registered voters support legislation requiring schools to acquire parental consent before helping a student transition.”

75% support requiring schools to get parental consent before helping a student change their gender identityhttps://t.co/1vUMgudofo #educationnews #rights #Parents pic.twitter.com/QNF1Oho3Hc — Parents' Rights In Education (@RightsParents) April 10, 2023 Mainstream America is firmly against far-left attempt to destablize the nuclear family, but none of thi seems to matter to the far-left, particularly the Democrats in Biden’s “diverse” administration.

No matter what arguments are made and what data is shown, Democrats remain convinced — as demonstrated by Cardona’s tweet — that teachers know best, and that parents need to stay in their own lane and mind their business.

Parents, however, continue to strongly, strongly, strongly disagree.

Cardona’s disturbing tweet was posted only days after a North Carolina pastor went viral for exposing a school board to the same pornographic content that has been exposed to children in North Carolina classrooms.

BizPacReview report: Speaking before a school board in Asheville, Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr. introduced the school board members to a book called It’s Perfectly Normal.

“I’ll read some of this for you. It says, after a bit, a person’s vagina becomes moist and slippery and the clitoris becomes hard. After a bit, the penis becomes erect stiff and larger. Sometimes a bit of clear fluid that may contain sperm comes out of the tip of the penis and makes it wet,” he began to loud protestations from the board members.

“I’m sorry — was it something I said!?” Amanchukwu then sarcastically asked, laying the smackdown on the “smug” board.

“If you don’t want to hear it in a school board meeting, why should children be able to check it out of the school system? We have perverts that are perverting our kids, and you all sit back smug in your chairs, but you don’t want me to read it. Why? Does it bother you — yes or no?” he said.

“You can’t answer that question. You wanna know why? Because politically speaking, you can’t say that it’s wrong, and you don’t want me to read the filth because it exposes the truth. How dare you tell me to stop reading it. If you don’t want to hear it, why should the children have to see it,” he added just in time.

“Pastor, your time is, the time is up,” one of the board members then said.

“That makes two of us,” Amanchukwu concluded.