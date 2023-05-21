Ice Cube Tells Black Americans: ‘Stop Voting Democrats – They See Us As SLAVES’

Rapper and Hollywood actor Ice Cube has urged black Americans to stop voting for Democrats, pointing out that the Democratic Party still see black people as their slaves.

Ice Cube, also known as O’Shea Jackson, made the remarks during a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, hosted by Kyle Forgeard and Steiny Steinberg

In 2020, Ice Cube faced fierce backlash from liberals for collaborating with then-President Trump on his plan for black Americans.

In defense of his partnership with Trump, Ice Cube tweeted, “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat, but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

During his recent interview on Full Send Podcast, Kyle Forgeard asked Ice Cube about the backlash he faced for his association with Trump.

“I mean, I never supported Trump or Biden,” Ice Cube said. “I never asked to speak to the Republicans or the Democrats.”

“I created a document called the ‘Contract with Black America,’ which addressed various issues we believed were the cause of the unrest after George Floyd’s killing. I released the document, and both Republicans and Democrats wanted to talk to me. I spoke with both parties about the Contract.”

Beckernews.com reports: According to Ice Cube, the Republicans showed interest in implementing some provisions of the contract, while the Democrats ignored him until after the election.

“The Republicans asked if they could implement some things from the Contract into their proposal. I stated that the document was open for anyone to use in any way they desired. If they wanted to use it for educational purposes, they could. If they wanted to add more ideas or paragraphs to it, they could. If they wanted to use it to bring about legislative change, they could. So I didn’t mind them using it. I also met with the Democrats, who said they liked 90% of what was in there and would discuss it with me after the election.”

During the Full Send Podcast interview, Ice Cube emphasized the need for tangible results and urged fellow Black Americans to reconsider their political loyalties.

“There seems to be a stigma in the African American community regarding Republicans and similar parties. I don’t know what’s going on in the African American community when it comes to that. Black people have overwhelmingly supported Democrats for 50 to 60 years, and yet nothing has changed. So something needs to change.”