The Amish Rejected Covid Vaccines, Lockdowns and Masks. The Result? 30X Less Deaths

Amish communities rejected Covid vaccines, refused to wear masks, and went about their normal daily activities while the rest of America was turned upside-down.

According to the CDC and mainstream media, the Amish were set to suffer from excess death due to Covid. In reality, the exact opposite happened.

The mainstream media will not touch this story because it completely dismantles the entire establishment narrative. It shows that all the COVID interventions were completely unnecessary.

While mainstream America was suffering through lockdowns, school closures and mask-related madness, the Amish returned to normal in May 2020. Read that again.

The Amish achieved herd immunity before the vaccines were even available.

Even if the vaccine worked and was safe, there was simply no reason for them to take the vaccine because 90% had already been infected in 2020. Taking a vaccine after you’ve already got natural immunity is nonsensical and counterproductive. However, in the US, we were told to get the vaccine even if we recovered from COVID. Many people lost their livelihoods if they did not comply.

How did the Amish achieve herd immunity so fast? They did the exact opposite of what the CDC recommended. They did not watch TV, they carried on with their normal lives, they got enough sungligh (vitamin D) and zinc, and they used drugs like ivermectin if they got sick.

The Amish would like you to know you have been fooled. Watch:

Today, more than 3 years later, you still cannot find more than a handful of Amish who died from COVID.

Yet, mainstream America is still refusing to listen to the wisdom of the Amish, preferring to place their trust in Big Pharma and the mainstream media.

To make a point, Steve Kirsch is offering $2,500 to the first person who can find more than a handful of unvaxxed Amish who died from COVID in Lancaster, PA during the entire pandemic.

It's very simple to prove that the US response to COVID was completely inept. There are >50,000 unvaccinated Amish in Lancaster, PA. I will pay $2,500 to the first person who can prove there were more than 5 of them who died from COVID from 2020 to the present. You have to post… pic.twitter.com/zq9NJER9zd — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) May 22, 2023

Steve Kirsch reports: So far, nobody can come up with >5 names because no more than 5 Amish people died from COVID.

Wonder if many of them didn’t acknowledge that there was a pandemic. They just did life like every other day. Makes me want to convert to be an Amish. — DrHankMD (@DrSHankMD) May 22, 2023

Yet the establishment is still persisting with the fake news that unvaxxed Amish communities were decimated by Covid.

OK, so if there are so many excess deaths, then how come nobody knows more than a few people in the unvaxxed Amish community who died from COVID?

That’s what I want to know!

The Amish achieved herd immunity in March 2021. So if there is a paper claiming there were excess deaths in March 2021 and beyond, we can now cite that as evidence that the vaccines don’t work. The reason is simple: the Amish are the “best case” possible: they were FULLY “vaccinated” in 2020. So if people claim they had excess deaths in 2021, it means that the vaccines (which must be worse than natural immunity) will have even worse outcomes.

The Amish success story proves an important point: all these measures were completely unnecessary, we destroyed our businesses and economy for nothing, we set our kids education back years for no benefit, the medical community is inept, the CDC and FDA and NIH are inept, and we should not trust Biden or members of Congress who went along with the whole thing while people were shouting stop. With rare exceptions (such as Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Bill Posey and a few others), none of them are interested in listening to the possibility that they might be wrong.

This all happened because voices of reason were silenced. Free speech, debate, etc. was tossed out the window. Any doctor who stood against the “consensus” was crushed into oblivion.

The leaders of America need to stop listening to the people they trusted, and start listening to the people they labeled “misinformation spreaders.” They got it completely backwards.

You should never trust the CDC, mainstream media, or members of Congress again until they admit their mistakes, vow never to support censorship again, and always listen to people on both sides of an issue before making a decision.