Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Phone and Electronic Equipment Seized By FBI

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s phone and electronic equipment has been seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigations as part of an investigation the South Carolina senator is claiming is a routine hacking investigation.

According to Graham, who has been agitating for the United States to escalate both the Middle East crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war into full-scale worldwide conflicts, he received a scam message on his phone and was then forced to hand over his electronic devices to the FBI.

“So I get a message, I think, from Schumer. It ain’t from Schumer,” Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said Wednesday at the Hill and Valley Forum. “And next thing you know, my phone’s … Anything you can create apparently can be hacked.”

Taylor Reidy, a spokesperson for Graham, said the alleged hack is now under investigation by the FBI.

“The Sergeant at Arms is investigating a possible hack of Sen. Graham’s phone,” Reidy said.

A Democratic aide said Graham should have been instantly suspicious of any text message purportedly from Schumer because the Democratic leader is known for using an old-school LG flip phone — a relic from the 1990s, before texting caught on.

“Chuck Schumer isn’t texting you from his flip phone,” the source said. “If you get a text message from Schumer, it probably isn’t real.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the investigation into Graham’s electronic devices.

