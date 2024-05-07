Japan To Ban mRNA As Turbo Cancers Among Vaxxed Skyrocket

Turbo cancers are exploding among the vaccinated according to Japan’s leading oncologist who has slammed the mainstream media and Big Pharma in the West for covering up the extent of the medical crisis engulfing the world.

Prof. Emeritus Dr. Masanori Fukushima was ordered by the Japanese government to investigate why excess deaths skyrocketed in Japan in recent years.

His findings were conclusive: mRNA has destroyed immune systems and opened a Pandora’s box of autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and infections.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Professor has a dire warning for those in the West – do not listen to mainstream media and Big Pharma as they are not engaged in science, but rather a eugenics experiment, and they have proven themselves to be enemies of the people.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel, and check out the brand new free speech forum.

Excess deaths in Japan soared by an enormous 400% since Pfizer’s third-dose “booster shot” was rolled out in 2021, according to the data. Excess deaths were approximately four times the number of those in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

While the US and European governments chose to turn a blind eye to similar statistics in their countries, these numbers rocked the establishment in Japan. Official investigations were launched and lawsuits were readied.

Meet Prof. Fukushima, the most senior oncologist in Japan, who is staggered and appalled at the way the mainstream media and medical industry in the West is conspiring to cover up the explosion of turbo cancer caused by mRNA.

Japanese scientists and researchers have been at the forefront of investigating the Covid pandemic from outside the control of Big Pharma.

The findings of their studies have pulled the rug on the globalists who are determined to continue deceiving the masses.

Unlike in the US and Europe where Big Pharma rules supreme, Japan does not kow-tow to the global pharmaceutical cartels. Advertising vaccines on TV is illegal. Japan is one of the most developed countries in the world and yet the people remain interested in traditional medicine and natural cures.

Why? Ask a Japanese person and they will tell you its simple. Traditional and nature cures work.

They understand that the Rockefeller dynasty corrupted the US medical industry, hijacking and monopolizing the business until it resembled a Mexican drug cartel pushing poison on the population.

So when the Covid vaccines started causing carnage in the health of the Japanese population, the government did what every government should have done if they were not controlled by Big Pharma and the global elite.

They began to investigate the cause of these sudden deaths and health problems.

And, lo and behold, they found that the cause of the carnage was the vaccines.

Concrete steps are being taken to protect the population from further damage, including the proposal to ban vaccinated people from donating tainted blood.

Most interesting of all, Prof. Fukushima’s findings regarding turbo cancer match exactly the conclusions drawn by Dr. Peter McCullough who sounded the alarm about three mechanisms by which Covid vaccines can start a new cancer or fast-track an existing tumor.

Dr. McCullough is at the forefront of the investigations in the US into excess deaths and turbo cancer caused by the Covid mRNA vaccine roll out.

While the Japanese have acknowledged the explosion in cancer and confirmed that mRNA is the cause, here in the West we are still battling against the Big Pharma cartel and their grip on the mainstream media.

It’s a completely ridiculous state of affairs, but the officials and the media are still denying turbo cancer exists.

They are asking us to disbelieve what we can see with our own eyes.

That’s why it is so important to listen to Dr. McCullough’s concise explanation of vaccine-induced turbo cancer and educate anybody who has yet to wake up to the truth.

Turbo cancer is another case of yesterday’s conspiracy theories becoming today’s facts.

The Japanese have confirmed what we knew all along. Biden, Fauci and Gates were sharing medical misinformation with us.

There was no “winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated. In reality, this is a pandemic of the vaccinated.

Unfortunately for those who submitted to the jabs, the time of severe illness and death has only just begun.

Professor Dr. Dolores Cahill at University College Dublin’s School of Medicine warns that vaccinated people have at best three to five years of life remaining.

Dr. Cahill does not only think the shots are dangerous, she warns they will eventually claim the lives of everybody who has received one or more doses.

During an interview, Cahill described the jabs as a ticking time bomb in the body of every vaccinated person.

Despite what the mainstream media would like you to believe, Dr. Cahill is not the only leading expert to issue this warning.

As the People’s Voice reported in April, one of the world’s leading virologists has warned the public that a “massive, massive tsunami” of “chaos and death” is about to decimate the global mRNA-vaccinated population.

If there was ever a virologist we should listen to, it’s Dr. Bossche, whose CV includes roles as a senior officer in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and senior program manager for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (or GAVI).

Now, however, he is determined to blow the whistle on the agenda driving the globalist organizations to perpetrate crimes against humanity.

Dr. Bossche mentions the building of a new world. It’s almost as if that was the plan of the global elite all along.

Unfortunately for the vaccinated, they placed their trust in the criminal COVID cartel, and failed to heed the warnings of those who had humanity’s interests at heart.

At the start of the pandemic, Dr. Luc Montagnier, the winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine, slammed the mass vaccination program undertaken by world governments and said the future of the human race now depends on the unvaccinated.

If only more people had listened to his wise words, instead of the siren song of Fauci, Gates, Schwab and the globalist COVID cartel.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the global elite but we need your help. Subscribe to the channel, tell your friends and family about us, and join the People’s Voice Locals community for exclusive and uncensored content. We can’t do it without you.

Watch: