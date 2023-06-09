‘This Is a National Crisis’: Japan Orders Investigation Into Covid Jabs As Excess Deaths Skyrocket

In another case of yesterday’s conspiracy theory becoming today’s fact, mainstream media is finally reporting on what we have known all along. Biden, Fauci and Gates have been sharing misinformation with us. There was no “winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated.

In reality, this is a pandemic of the vaccinated.

Excess deaths in Japan soared by a whopping 400% since Pfizer’s third-dose “booster shot” was rolled out last year, according to new data. “Excess deaths were approximately four times the number of those in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021,” a report in The Exposé states.

The statistics have rocked the establishment in Japan. Official investigations are being launched and lawsuits are being readied.

“Today, we filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government for cancellation of the administrative action,” announced Dr. Masanori Fukushima during a press conference. Because the Japanese Health Ministry refuses to acknowledge the causal link between vaccines and deaths, Professor Fukushima and a team of researchers said they “had no choice but to dare to take legal action.”

Masanori Fukushima is an infectious disease expert and Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University — with over 25 years of oncology experience. He has been hammering at the cracks in the vaccine narrative and publicly condemned Japan’s Ministry of Health late last year.

I have checked with a Japanese translator on the accuracy of the following text from the video translation, and he assessed it to be “actually pretty good.”

“Today, it is a matter of fundamental importance for the Japanese government to continuously collect and disclose accurate data,” Professor Fukushima expressed. “However, I have witnessed the recent fraud scandal committed by the Health Ministry.”

“I have come to realize that this is a historically serious problem that threatens the very existence of the nation of Japan,” he stressed. “As a medical doctor and a scientist, I had no choice but to dare to take legal action.”

Dr. Fukushima continues, explaining the importance of honestly disclosing public health data.

“Needless to say, it is absolutely important to disclose real-world data on the efficacy and safety of the vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. This is because such data is directly linked to people’s healthcare, livelihood, and economy. Therefore, I believe that the Japanese government, that is, the Health Ministry, must disclose the data properly to the public.”

Professor Masanori Fukushima then breaks down some startling data. “Take a look at the data for 65-69 and 70-79 age groups,” he implored. “Surprisingly, the number of new infections or positive cases per 100,000 people is four times higher for people who have been vaccinated twice, compared to unvaccinated people.”

“Also, look at the data provided by the Advisory Board in September 2021,” he invited. “The fatality rate of the unvaccinated people and the fatality rates of the one-dose and two-dose vaccine people were described properly. According to the description in red, vaccination has indeed reduced the fatality rate for those over 65 years of age. However, for all ages, vaccination has demonstrated the opposite effect, causing higher fatality rates. This is a paradoxical phenomenon,” he asserted.

“As such, data on the fatality rates had already been published in official documents after all. However, in last year’s data, the Health Ministry deleted all that information,” Dr. Fukushima loathed.

“In fact, vaccination has been recommended based on the explanation that vaccination does not prevent infection, but vaccination prevents severe illness and reduces the mortality rate.” However, Dr. Fukushima countered, “based on the data published by the Advisory Board in September 2021, the basis for recommending vaccination for all ages should no longer exist anymore. Despite the fact, the Health Ministry has pushed ahead with the vaccination.”

And as such, Professor Fukushima considers the situation to be “a serious national crisis.” “This is why I have decided to file a lawsuit against the government at this time.”