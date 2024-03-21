Japan To Ban Vaccinated People From Donating ‘Tainted Blood’

Japan has proposed banning people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine from donating blood, due to the dangerous side effects of mRNA.
A team of top Japanese scientists have urged the government to immediately outlaw the COVID mRNA shots and prohibit anybody who has taken the vaccine from giving blood.
The researchers published a pre-print paper that highlighted the severe risks associated with using mRNA-tainted blood for transfusions.
Shtfplan.com reports: According to a report by The Daily Exposé, the researchers said that “the health injuries caused by genetic vaccination are already extremely serious, and it is high time that countries and relevant organizations take concrete steps together to identify the risks and to control and resolve them,” they said.
Many countries around the world, not just Japan, have reported that so-called genetic vaccines, such as those using modified mRNA encoding the spike protein and lipid nanoparticles as the drug delivery system, have resulted in post-vaccination thrombosis and subsequent cardiovascular damage, as well as a wide variety of diseases involving all organs and systems, including the nervous system.
In the conclusion of their study into the blood of the “vaccinated”, the authors wrote:
The impact of these genetic vaccines on blood products and the actual damage caused by them are unknown at present. Therefore, in order to avoid these risks and prevent further expansion of blood contamination and complication of the situation, we strongly request that the vaccination campaign using genetic vaccines be suspended and that a harm–benefit assessment be carried out as early as possible.
As we have repeatedly stated, the health injuries caused by genetic vaccination are already extremely serious, and it is high time that countries and relevant organisations take concrete steps together to identify the risks and to control and resolve them. – Concerns regarding Transfusions of Blood Products Derived from Genetic Vaccine Recipients and Proposals for Specific Measures, Jun Ueda, Hideyuki Motohashi, Yuriko Hirai, Kenji Yamamoto, Yasufumi Murakami, Masanori Fukushima, Akinori Fujisawa, Non-peer reviewed version published 15 March 2024
