Trump Vows To Deport ‘Junkie’ Prince Harry When He Becomes President

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to deport Prince Harry back to England for lying about taking drugs on his American visa application.

In an interview with GB News, Trump weighed in on the visa scandal surrounding Prince Harry, saying the royal, who now lives in California, shouldn’t receive special treatment just because of his heritage.

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action,” Trump declared.

“Which might mean … not staying in America?” interviewer Nigel Farage asked. Trump answered: “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me.”

Politico.eu reports: Prince Harry’s visa status has been at the center of a legal row since an American conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, last year sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for access to his immigration records.

Applicants for certain American visas typically must disclose whether they have ever taken drugs, and doing so can result in their application being denied. Other public figures have run into issues entering the U.S. over their reported drug use.

In his memoir “Spare,” Harry admitted to using various drugs and psychedelics including cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms, but it’s unclear whether he declared this on his visa application.

Right-wing commentators in both the U.S. and U.K. have turned against Harry and his wife Meghan Markle since their controversial exit from the royal family and move to the U.S. Trump, who has dominated the Republican Party’s presidential primary ahead of the November U.S. election, has repeatedly taken aim at the high-profile couple, once saying “I’m not a fan of Meghan, I’m not a fan, and I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.”

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that the DHS must hand over Harry’s visa documents so the judge can review them and decide whether they should be made public. On Sunday, lawyers for the department requested more time to find the records.