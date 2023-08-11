FBI Kill 75 Yr Old Man Who Allegedly Made ‘Credible Online Threats’ Towards Biden

FBI agents shot dead an elderly Utah man who had reportedly been making credible online threats towards Joe Biden and federal agents.

The FBI were at the Provo home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson on Wednesday to serve arrest and search warrants when the shooting unfolded, according to reports.

Local media outlet KUTV reported:“An FBI spokesperson stated the incident happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 9, when special agents attempted to take Craig Deleeuw Robertson into custody”

Infowars reports: Reports do not detail the circumstances behind the shooting.

The execution came just hours before Biden’s scheduled visit to Utah on Wednesday.

NEW: Hours before Biden's scheduled arrival in Utah, one person is dead in what the FBI is calling an agent-involved shooting in Provo. FBI was at the home in connection with an investigation into alleged threats against President Joe Biden and others. https://t.co/sR1fR2BOCE — Samuel Benson (@sambbenson) August 9, 2023

An FBI source told ABC News they began investigating Robertson in April after posts on Facebook caught the attention of special agents.

KUTV explains the nature of the threatening posts:

Nearly all his recent posts were dedicated to his thoughts on Biden, save for a select few that attacked Hunter Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, actor Whoopi Goldberg, and Democrats in general. In his most recent post, Robertson stated he had a dream about seeing “Joe Biden’s body in a dark corner of DC parking garage with his head severed and lying in a huge puddle of blood.” He adds: “Hoorah!!!” Robertson referenced shooting the president multiple times, including a Facebook post he crafted Tuesday and then re-shared shortly afterward – something he did for many of his more egregious threatening posts. “Perhaps Utah will become famous this week as the place a sniper took out Biden the Marxist,” he wrote just after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8., which he then reshared 10 minutes later. It followed a post on Monday, also referencing being a sniper: “I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 Sniper Rifle. Welcome, Buffoon-in-Chief!”

In late July, Robertson also posted a message directed to the FBI saying, “Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again.”

According to charging documents obtained by NBC News, other posts also mentioned other Democrat politicians including New York Attorney General Letitia James, with the documents also claiming he had “intent to kill, at a minimum, [Manhattan] D.A. [Alvin] Bragg and President Joe Biden.”

In one post listed in charging documents, Robertson says he was visited by the FBI after posting about a violent dream he’d had about Bragg.

An FBI spokesperson said “the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.”

With details still being withheld, many characterized the deadly incident as yet another representation of the corrupt dictatorial Biden regime silencing political dissidents.

Death sentence is pretty harsh for mean tweets. Maybe dude was actually a terrorist and came out guns blazing, or maybe he was a 60 something retired woodworker on disability. — Sam📿 (@SamMoline1) August 9, 2023

Something is off about this Utah man story.



The FBI made a case against an obese man in his 70s based on his Facebook posts. https://t.co/MfaIx1bK7w pic.twitter.com/OR1GLVjoc2 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 9, 2023

Please read my pinned post. The death of the man in Utah today is a perfect example as to why you should take my advice. Furthermore, stop fed posting. They will, with full certainty come for you, and they will, with full certainty win. Everyone is angry, but words on a screen… — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) August 9, 2023

If only he'd had a baggie of cocaine, child porn on his computer, an illegal server in his bathroom, and a dead chef in his backyard–he might have been safe. https://t.co/NQ7uQRnkuK — Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) August 9, 2023