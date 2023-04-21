Africans Rise Up Against Bill Gates: We Are Not ‘Guinea Pigs’ For Your ‘Risky’ Experiments

Bill Gates uses African people as “guinea pigs” and the African continent as his personal “laboratory” for “extremely risky” experiments, according to a top African official who has blasted Gates and others for playing God with the lives of others.

Renowned scholar Dr. Chukwumerije Okereke, who serves as a senior adviser to the United Nations and African Union, dropped the hammer on Gates for conducting “extremely risky” experiments in Africa that involve “environmental manipulation techniques.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

As The People’s Voice recently reported, an oral vaccine developed by Gates’ foundation triggered a polio outbreak in the African country Burundi last month. Health officials reported that children were paralyzed by the virus outbreak.

The children were paralyzed by vaccine-derived polio linked to the new nOPV2 polio vaccine, according to health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). The nOPV2 polio vaccine was developed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Giant laboratory”

Okereke blasted Gates, radical billionaire George Soros, and others in an essay for The New York Times.

The professor warned Gates and Soros that “my continent is not your giant climate laboratory.”

According to his essay, solar geoengineering is supposed to redirect climate damage from the sun’s rays.

As The People’s Voice recently reported, Gates and Soros have been promoting a dangerous new technology that seeks to fight “climate change” by blocking heat and light from the Sun to cool Earth’s global temperature.

Soros touted the plan during his address at the Munich Security Conference in February.

According to Fox News, Soros boasted that he had discovered a process where white clouds are created to reflect sunlight away from the planet’s surface. He claims the technology will help to prevent ice sheets from melting.

Ice sheets melting in Greenland in particular, he claimed, could doom human civilization.

“Our civilization is in danger of collapsing because of the inexorable advance of climate change,” Soros said.

“The melting of the Greenland ice sheet would increase the level of the oceans by seven meters. That poses a threat to the survival of our civilization,” he continued.

“Unless we change the way, we deal with climate change, our civilization will be thoroughly disrupted by rising temperatures that will make large parts of the world practically unlivable.”

Okereke blasted the suggestion.

“As a climate expert, I consider these environmental manipulation techniques extremely risky,” Okereke said.

Okereke continued by noting that powerful global elites, Gates in particular, have been using Africa as a test bed for their radical ideas.

“And as an African climate expert, I strongly object to the idea that Africa should be turned into a testing ground for their use,” Okereke wrote.

“Even if solar geoengineering can help deflect heat and improve weather conditions on the ground — a prospect that is unproven on any relevant scale — it’s not a long-term solution to climate change.

“Instead, it sends a message to the world that we can carry on over-consuming and polluting because we will be able to engineer our way out of the problem.”

He claimed that Soros and Gates are creating more damage to an already poor nation by reflecting sunlight away from the Earth by injecting aerosols saying that “millions, perhaps billions, of people’s livelihoods could be undermined.”

Okereke urged Africa to stop allowing extreme-climate activists to stop letting them experiment on the country, adding that technology funded by Soros and Gates is potentially dangerous.

Last year, the Biden Administration announced a five-year plan to study the effects of geoengineering, which Congress approved.