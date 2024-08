Former Tech entrepeneur Steve Kirsch has broken down the latest research regarding the co called Covid vaccinations.

Kirsch, now an Investigative journalist has uuthored over 1,500 articles on vaccine safety.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

In an interview with Alex Jones Kirsch onfirms what most of already knew: the COVID jabs are killing us softly.