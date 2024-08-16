EU Fines Hungary $216 Million For Deporting Illegals and Refusing to Open Borders

The European Union has ordered Hungary to pay a 200 million euro ($216 million) fine as punishment for protecting its borders from invasion and refusing to open them to migrants.

Hungary is one of the very few countries in Europe that has not followed the open borders agenda, instead prioritizing the protection of their traditional customs and culture, and now they are being punished for it.

“The ECJ’s decision is outrageous and unacceptable,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook post.

The European Union’s top court announced that Hungary will also be required to pay a daily fine of one million euros ($1.08 million) until it fully implements the open border measures.

In its verdict, the European Court of Justice claimed Hungary had failed to take measures “to comply with the 2020 judgment as regards the right of applicants for international protection to remain in Hungary pending a final decision on their appeal against the rejection of their application and the removal of illegally staying third-country nationals”.

Reuters reports that under current legislation, people can only submit requests for asylum outside Hungary’s borders, at its embassies in neighboring Serbia or Ukraine.

Foreign nationals who try to cross the border without permission to enter Hungarian territory are routinely pushed back.

Orban, who has often clashed with the EU’s executive commission on issues ranging from the independence of the Hungarian judiciary to sending arms to Ukraine.

In 2021 Orban vowed to “maintain the existing regime (regarding asylum seekers) even if the European court ordered us to change it”.