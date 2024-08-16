Australian Gov’t Grants WHO ‘Complete Immunity’ To Force Jab Citizens on Australian Soil

United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO) personnel have been granted “complete immunity” by the Australian government to force vaccinate Australian citizens on Australian soil.

The Australian government recently amended the 1995 Criminal Code Act to update the immunity enjoyed by UN personnel on Australian shores, including the right to perform “defence” and “medical procedures” on citizens with or without consent.

As a UN mandated agency, the WHO personnel are set to enjoy the same legal privileges on Australian soil under the amended legislation.

The amendment was made on 1 August 2024 and can be seen by searching for “United Nations” on the Australian government’s legislation page.

The amended legislation is particularly concerning given the fact the Australian government already has legislation in place granting impunity to foreign troops and police during a yet to be defined “emergency.”

The Defence Legislation Amendment (Enhancement of Defence Force Response to Emergencies) Bill 2020 grants impunity to foreign troops, potentially including UN troops, to quell what the government consider an “emergency” on Australian soil.

Australian states punished citizens with the world’s most draconian lockdown restrictions during the Covid pandemic.

However, the movement to hold those responsible for taking away the constitutional rights of citizens is gaining steam in Australia.

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts has declared he has proof the Covid-19 pandemic was “planned and globally coordinated” decades in advance by globalist figures determined to seize totalitarian control of humanity.

“It has become clear that people in this country and globally have been steam-rolled,” Sen. Robert said in a recent Covid-19 inquiry hearing. “It is also clear that it has been coordinated globally, it is also clear that it has been integrated not just over six months, not just over two years, but over decades.

“The changes in legislation in this country were done so that they could control doctors and people. But the people are waking. We know – and we knew – that this was all bullshit. And we had been had.”

“But we are going to hound you down, the people that are guilty,” Sen. Roberts continued. “We are going to hound you down and hold you accountable. And we will expose your global agenda so the people of Australia can be free in the future.”

The Australian government has been almost entirely captured by globalist elements in recent years. Sen. Roberts is doing a yeoman’s job in exposing their lies and dystopian agenda.