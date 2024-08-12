Fauci Reveals He Has Caught COVID for Third Time After 6th Booster

Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that he has been infected with COVID for a third time despite having been “vaccinated and boosted six times.”
The disgraced former chief medical advisor to the president reacted to catching COVID-19 again by thanking Big Pharma.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Latest Video
Modernity.news reports: “I got infected about two weeks ago, it was my third infection, and I have been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times,” said Fauci.
Fauci, who back in 2021 said, “If you get vaccinated, you are protected,” seemingly hasn’t been protected from catching the virus despite receiving half a dozen vaccines.
He also separately asserted during the same year, “When people get vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not gonna get infected.”
Those comments have aged rather badly.
Respondents on X had a field day.