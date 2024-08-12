Fauci Reveals He Has Caught COVID for Third Time After 6th Booster

Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that he has been infected with COVID for a third time despite having been “vaccinated and boosted six times.”

The disgraced former chief medical advisor to the president reacted to catching COVID-19 again by thanking Big Pharma.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Dr. Fauci has COVID again for the third time and has been vaccinated and boosted six times



pic.twitter.com/Gsdz9bDCbP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 12, 2024

Modernity.news reports: “I got infected about two weeks ago, it was my third infection, and I have been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times,” said Fauci.

Fauci, who back in 2021 said, “If you get vaccinated, you are protected,” seemingly hasn’t been protected from catching the virus despite receiving half a dozen vaccines.

He also separately asserted during the same year, “When people get vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not gonna get infected.”

Dr. Fauci has COVID again for the third time and has been vaccinated and boosted six times



pic.twitter.com/Gsdz9bDCbP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 12, 2024

Those comments have aged rather badly.

Respondents on X had a field day.

Proving the vaccine is all but useless, I have never had COVID-19 on the other hand. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 12, 2024

It’s almost like the vaccine didn’t work 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aouQ52Koux — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) August 12, 2024

Perhaps he should begin to trust science and stop taking ineffective vaccines. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) August 12, 2024

Third times a charm? — ⏳ChaoticSandman⏳ (@ChaoticSandman) August 12, 2024

The science has spoken. — Ashir Qureshi (@AshirQureshi_) August 12, 2024