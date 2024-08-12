EU Threatens Elon: ‘Censor Trump or We’ll Shut Down X’

The European Union has threatened to shut down X if Elon Musk doesn’t censor Donald Trump in today’s interview.

Watcher.guru reports: An EU digital official wrote to Musk to remind him of his duty to prohibit “harmful content” on X. “With great audience comes greater responsibility,” the bloc’s internal market commissioner Thierry Breton posted in the open letter. Currently, Musk will interview former President Trump live on X Monday at 8 PM ET.

Throughout the letter, Breton lays out Musk’s obligations to combat illegal content and disinformation under EU law. The European Union has an ongoing probe into Elon Musk’s X under its landmark Digital Services Act. The DSA requires digital firms to effectively police online content to protect users from harm. Coincidentally, this is something the EU suspects that X hasn’t done.

“The DSA obligations apply without exceptions or discrimination to the moderation of the whole user community and content of X (including yourself as a user with over 190 million followers),” Breton wrote. Furthermore, he writes, “We are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may incite violence, hate, and racism in conjunction with major political — or societal — events around the world.”

Musk will host the interview live via Trump’s official X account. The account was restored one month into Elon Musk’s ownership of the platform. Trump’s last X post before Monday was one in August 2023, appealing for donations and showcasing his now notorious mugshot.