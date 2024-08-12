Lindsey Graham Demands US Send Ukraine ‘Long-Range Weapons’ To Hit Targets Deep Inside Russian Territory

US Senator Lindsey Graham described Ukraine’s cross-border operations in Russian territory as “brilliant” and “bold” while meeting with President Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday.

Graham also took the opportunity to urge the Biden administration to send Ukraine the manpower and long-range weapons it needs to launch a full-scale attack and hit targets deep inside Russian territory.

According to reports, Russia has yet to repel the Ukrainian incursion seven days after it began, as Ukraine’s top commander boasts that Kyiv controls around 600 square miles in the Kursk region of Russia.

Sen. Graham, known as America’s premier warmonger, made the bellicose comments during a bipartisan visit to Kyiv with Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“What do I think about Kursk? Bold, brilliant, beautiful. Keep it up,” he enthused to the Ukrainian audience.

“Bottom line is to the administration. … Give them weapons they need to win the war they can’t afford to lose,” he added.

During the meeting with the US Senate delegation, President Zelensky demanded the US send more money and long-range weapons for the war effort.

“We discussed what exactly is needed to bring this war to a just end, including our need to use long-range weapons,” he said later in a post on X.

Other topics of discussion included designating the Wagner Group a foreign terrorist organization and designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Graham is a regular visitor to Kyiv and said “the Russians are dying” and “it’s the best money we’ve ever spent” during a meeting with Zelensky last year.