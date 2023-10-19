‘Start Reading Labels’: Food Producers Caught Quietly, Deceitfully Putting Insects In Our Food

Fact checked
October 19, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
People who care about their health and do not wish to introduce bugs, insects and crickets to their diet will need to start reading labels on food items very closely.

Food producers have been caught quietly, deceitfully sneaking bugs and various species of crickets into ingredients lists for popular, everyday snacks as the push to force-feed humanity with insects reaches mainstream supermarket shelves.

In recent years, Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum have been stating that humanity must stop consuming red meat and start eating bugs, insects and crickets instead. These plans are advanced. Major US meat producer Tyson Foods has just announced it is opening a bug processing facility after partnering with the WEF.

Despite a lack of appetite in the public regarding the shift to insect consumption, globalist billionaires led by Bill Gates have rallied behind the cause, investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the fake meat and edible insect industries.

Celebrities have been enlisted to support the shift to insect consumption. Robert Downey Jr. recently appeared on Colbert to promote cricket protein. Nicole Kidman has also joined the crusade, creating a bizarre video for Vogue in which she attempts to make eating various insects appealing to the masses.

Now food producers are now quietly including crickets in the ingredients list of processed foods — without consulting the public.

Given the huge investment in fake meat and insects by the usual suspects, it should come as no surprise that food production companies are quietly, deceitfully attempting to force humanity to consume insects in their food.

Now we have to use our magnifying glasses to read the fine print on the labels of our favorite snacks to know whether or not we are consuming bugs and crickets. Obviously the best way to avoid this mess is to eat fresh food with few ingredients and buy from small local companies you really trust.

Big food companies have a history of hiding ingredients they know we don’t want to consume in their products. In the past it has been the presence of new versions of high fructose corn syrup, leading to obesity, heart disease and countless other health problems. This time it is crickets, a deeply questionable ingredient that could be causing all sorts of health problems.

