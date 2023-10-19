Peer-Reviewed Study Finds ‘Hundreds of Billions of DNA Molecules Per Dose’ in mRNA Covid Jabs

A new peer-reviewed scientific study has found the “presence of billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose” in both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, directly contradicting the information given to the public by governments and regulators about the contents of the jabs.

A pre-print of the highly-anticipated new study by researchers at the University of Guelph in Canada published on October 18 outlined the investigation into the “exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The study concludes “the data demonstrates the presence of billions to hundreds of billions of 61 DNA molecules per dose in these vaccines. Using fluorometry, all vaccines exceed the 62 guidelines for residual DNA set by FDA and WHO of 10 ng/dose by 188–509-fold.”

These findings are cause for concern because governments and regulators around the world have consistently reassured the public that both Moderna and Pfizer’s experimental COVID vaccines do not modify an individual’s DNA.

This is because, according to the regulator’s explanation, the vaccines contain only mRNA instead of DNA.

However, in early 2023, researchers began to find evidence that disputes the official narrative regarding the mRNA vaccines that were pushed on the public en masse during the pandemic.

NEW – Study finds "presence of billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose" in both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections.https://t.co/lTtpxeHek1 pic.twitter.com/DNMnK1ZVwH — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 19, 2023

As PharmaFiles reports, the scientific community has been slowly but surely inching towards disclosure regarding the fact that mRNA vaccines may not be what governments and regulators told us they are.

For example, Kevin McKernan shared his findings on DNA Plasmid Contaminants through his substack earlier this year. Kevin had discovered traces of DNA Plasmids Contaminants in the Pfizer and Moderna vials, which raised alarm.

Many simply brushed off Kevin’s findings as fear-mongering. One of the biggest problems with the current medical fiasco we are experiencing today is that conversations and discourse cannot progress due to people attacking each other and resorting to name-calling instead of genuinely seeking the truth. However, the truth eventually comes out over time, although it took longer than expected.

Kevin’s findings were eventually reproduced across several independent labs, one of which is run by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, a molecular biologist and cancer genomics expert from the University of South Carolina. Dr. Buckhaults was alarmed at the findings of DNA contaminants, and what’s admirable about him is his courage to address what he found, despite being seen as “pro-mRNA” (as evident in the clip above, Dr. Buckhaults is a fan of mRNA technology).

The problem with the “vaxxers and antivaxxers” war is that it has become so toxic that nobody wants to investigate anything for fear of being attacked or having their careers and livelihoods derailed for speaking out against the “official narrative.”

On September 14, 2023, Dr. Phillip Buckhaults testified before the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Ad-Hoc Committee, shedding light on the issue. Expressing surprise at the presence of DNA Contaminants in the vaccines, Dr. Buckhaults highlighted the urgent need for thorough investigations. Furthermore, he acknowledged the challenges in determining the cause of suspicious deaths following vaccination, making it difficult to attribute them to COVID or the vaccines themselves.

Dr. Buckhaults proposed that further investigation and genetic analysis of vaccinated individuals, specifically examining stem cells, should occur to identify any potential genetic modifications. Integrating plasmid DNA into the genomes of stem cells can leave lasting effects such as cancer and autoimmune diseases, raising concerns about the long-term impact of the vaccine.

With regard to booster shots, Dr. Buckhaults expressed his hesitation to receive them until he can ensure they do not contain DNA plasmids. This cautious approach underscores the need for careful evaluation and verification of the CDC-recommended booster shots.

Dr. Buckhaults’ testimony garnered the interest of renowned doctors like Dr. Wafik S. El-Deiry, who raised his personal concerns regarding the experimental vaccines.