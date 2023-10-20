‘How Dare You!’ Greta Thunberg Tells Israel To Show Hamas Some Respect

Climate activist Greta Thunberg announced on Friday that she has given up fighting for green energy and is instead focussing all of her efforts on promoting Hamas to Western leaders as a ‘legitimate organization.’

Thunberg took to social media to angrily demand government’s and citizens worldwide show their support for both Hamas and the people in Gaza. According to Greta, there must be an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

NN reports: Thunberg’s plea for peace and unity in the Middle East follows her recent arrest in London during a protest against fossil fuels, which occurred three days prior.

She was detained in the capital alongside several others under the Public Order Act as they attempted to blockade a top hotel where oil executives were holding discussions.

The police instructed the protesters to move out of the roadway to the sidewalk to ensure access, but these directives were disregarded, resulting in her arrest.

Thunberg has since been released on bail.

Thunberg’s recent arrest marks her second one this year. In a prior incident in July, the 20-year-old activist declined to vacate the road outside an oil terminal in southern Sweden during a protest, requiring officers to physically remove her.