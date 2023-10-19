Leading US Meat Producer To Focus on Insects and Bugs Instead After Partnering With WEF

America’s largest meat producer has announced it is transforming its operations to focus on producing insects for the masses after forming a new partnership with the World Economic Forum.

Tyson Foods Inc., the largest producer in the U.S. for all kinds of meats, is opening a major insect processing plant in the United States to fulfill what it says is “enormous future demand” for insects in North America.

Tyson Foods Inc is buying a stake in Netherlands-based insect-protein company Protix BV, which describes itself “as leading the world in the technical aspects of insect production.”

The company has also been hailed by Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF) and was awarded the globalist organization’s “Technology Pioneer” award. Protix CEO Kees Aarts is also listed as a member of the WEF.

The two companies will collaborate to establish a manufacturing plant in the U.S. that will produce bug-based meal and oil, typically used in fish feed and dog food.

However, Tyson CFO John Tyson said in an interview that the company will also produce products that are “good for people.”

“It’s a multibillion-dollar industry opportunity that has tremendous growth potential, and we see Protix as being a leader there,” Tyson said. Tyson added that “insect-protein inclusion” can be beneficial to both the “planet and animals.”

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, according to Bloomberg.

The World Economic Forum and major corporations have been increasingly pushing for a reset of the global food supply chain.

WEF has been very vocal about how the masses must give up beef due to the alleged “emissions” involved in producing meat.

Instead, the public must eat insects, the WEF insists.

RELATED: Bug Eating Agenda Makes Humans Susceptible to Engineered Viruses

Meanwhile, the corporate media has been trying to convince the public to give up meat and dairy products and begin consuming insects instead.

In Europe, an additive made out of powdered crickets has already made its way into pizza, pasta, cereals, and other flour-based foods, as The People’s Voice reported.

Tyson’s foray into bug production for animal food is an ominous sign that the meat giant could also be planning edible insects for human consumption.

The news comes as unelected bureaucrats and corporate elites continue to push for the public to be banned from eating meat.