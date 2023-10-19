Cher Vows To Leave US and Never Return If Trump Is Re-elected in 2024

Left-wing pop star Cher has promised the nation that she will leave the United States and never come back if former President Donald Trump is re-elected, claiming that she “almost got an ulcer” when Trump was elected president in 2016.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time [Trump was elected],” Cher told The Guardian in an interview Wednesday, adding, “If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country].”

Cher had supported President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election and even recorded a reworked song, titled, “Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe,” for his campaign. The “Believe” singer had also backed Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton.

The pop star is no stranger to having melt downs in public with regards to politics.

Last year, Cher reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade with an all-caps Twitter tirade, saying Trump’s “radical Republican Supreme Court” is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.”

The singer also predicted that there would be a doomsday, saying the Court’s life-saving decision would mark the “beginning of the end of freedom.” Cher also had a meltdown in response to pro-life legislation in Texas, claiming, “WOMEN WILL DIE” and “DEMOCRACY WILL WITHER & DIE, & DICTATORS WILL THRIVE.”

In 2021, the “I Got You Babe” singer freaked out after Glenn Youngkin was declared the winner of Virginia’s gubernatorial election, claiming that the “GOP are Nazis” and will make America a “white’s only club.”

In 2020, Cher went on yet another all-caps tirade in which she claimed President Trump was a “mass murderer,” and even floated “death” as a punishment in a tweet — which she later deleted.

That same year, the pop star publicly proclaimed that she hoped “the ground opens” underneath President Trump while he’s giving a speech at Gettysburg “and we never see him again.”