He’s Back! CNN Rehires Brian Stelter to Fact Check ‘Dangerous’ Alternative Media

CNN has rehired Brain Stelter, the self-appointed ‘fake news king’ who was fired in 2022 for terrible audience ratings, to fact check ‘dangerous’ alternative media online.

Stelter could barely contain his glee at becoming CNN’s new ‘Chief Media Analyst’.

I'm returning to @CNN in a brand new role as Chief Media Analyst. I'll be appearing on TV, developing digital content, and once again helming the Reliable Sources newsletter. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

Modernity.news reports: He bizarrely followed up with a post about how CNN staff are obsessed with covering “infowars.”

And he’s happy to be joining them… with his newsletter.