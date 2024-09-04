He’s Back! CNN Rehires Brian Stelter to Fact Check ‘Dangerous’ Alternative Media

September 4, 2024
CNN rehires Brain Stelter
CNN has rehired Brain Stelter, the self-appointed ‘fake news king’ who was fired in 2022 for terrible audience ratings, to fact check ‘dangerous’ alternative media online.

Stelter could barely contain his glee at becoming CNN’s new ‘Chief Media Analyst’.

Modernity.news reports: He bizarrely followed up with a post about how CNN staff are obsessed with covering “infowars.”

And he’s happy to be joining them… with his newsletter.

