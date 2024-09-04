Trump Vows To Release Names of Elite Pedophiles Connected to Epstein if Elected

Trump promises to release names of elite pedophiles associated with Epstein.
During a podcast with Lex Fridman this week, Donald Trump promised to release all the files on billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, if he is elected in November.

When Fridman brought up the subject, Trump declared “A lot of big people went to that island, but fortunately I was not one of them.”

Modernity.news reports: Fridman noted “It’s just very strange for a lot of people that the list of people that went to the island has not been made public.”

“Yeah. It’s very interesting, isn’t it?” Trump responded.

“So if you’re able to, you will (release the Epstein files)?” Fridman asked.

“I’d certainly take a look at it,” Trump replied, adding “yeah, I’d be inclined to do the Epstein. I’d have no problem with it.”

This could get interesting.

And dangerous.

