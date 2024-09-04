Bombshell Congressional Report Reveals ‘Secret Service Did Not Stop Trump Shooter’

A bombshell congressional report has revealed that would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was not killed by a Secret Service sniper, as the official FBI narrative claims.

The FBI claims that the Secret Service neutralized Crooks just seconds after he opened fire from the roof of the American Glass building at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. However, like many elements of the official narrative, this version of events falls apart under closer examination.

According to the bombshell congressional report, Crooks was not stopped by the Secret Service, instead being incapacitated by a previously unheralded local SWAT operator.

Two months after Crooks shot the former president’s ear at the rally, a preliminary report from Rep. Clay Higgins offered a differing narrative to the official one pushed by the FBI.

Rep. Clay Higgins during his bombshell congressional report

MailOnline report: While it was initially claimed that Crooks was shot in the head within seconds by a Secret Service sniper, Higgins’ report claimed it was actually a local SWAT operator who stopped the gunman’s hail of bullets.

The congressman said the local cop’s shot ‘hit Crooks’ rifle and fragged his face/ neck/ right shoulder area from the (gun) stock breaking up’, which meant Crooks was unable to keep firing before he was killed.

It comes amid mounting scrutiny on the FBI and Secret Service’s investigations into the shooting, weeks after Higgins also revealed Crooks’ body was mysteriously cremated with approval from the FBI after just 10 days.

The revelations from Higgins’ bombshell report were raised last night by Fox News pundit Jesse Watters, who shared his shock over the response to the assassination attempt with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

Watters said the FBI and Secret Service have been offering only a frustrating ‘drip drip, drip’ of information from their investigations, and noted that ‘the real investigative work is being done by Congress.’

ALERT: @HawleyMO reveals shocking new whistleblower testimony about the agents assigned to Trump's detail the day he was nearly assassinated. pic.twitter.com/IFR8c25hI1 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 4, 2024

He drew parallels between the agencies’ official narrative of the shooting – that Crooks was quickly killed by a Secret Service sniper – and Higgins’ claim that a local SWAT operator actually hit the gunman first.

‘I didn’t know that,’ Watters said, pointing to Congressional testimony from acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe that made ‘no mention’ of the local cop’s heroics.

‘He gave his agency total credit for bringing down Crooks,’ he said.

Newly released images of Crooks’ AR-style rifle show the stock end of the firearm with a large hole where the bullet purportedly struck near the shooter’s shoulder.

According to Higgins’ report, the rally could have been worse had it not been for the actions of local officers.

After Crooks fired eight bullets at the crowd, striking Trump’s ear and hitting three rally attendees, one fatally, officers were scrambling to locate the source of the bullets and fire back.

Higgins said the SWAT operator – who he described as a ‘total badass’ in his report – fired at Crooks from the ground around 100 yards from the AGR building where he had been perched.

‘When he had sighted the shooter Crooks as a mostly obscured by foliage moving target on the AGR rooftop, he immediately left his assigned post and ran towards the threat,’ Higgins wrote.

The congressman noted that the officer ran into Crooks’ possible line of fire and took a ‘very hard shot’ that struck the end of Crooks’ rifle and destroyed the gun’s functionality.

‘This means that if his AR buffer tube was damaged, Crooks’ rifle wouldn’t fire after his 8th shot,’ Higgins wrote.

Seconds later, a Secret Service sniper killed Crooks on the rooftop perch, which ‘entered somewhere around the left mouth area and exited the right ear area.’