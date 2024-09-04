Major Japanese Study Links Covid Vaccines to ‘Unprecedented’ Global Surge in 200+ Diseases

Covid-19 mRNA injections are “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology” according to the findings of a major Japanese meta-analysis which links the experimental shots to the “sudden and unexpected” global surge in more than two hundred diseases.

The disturbing findings were presented to the public during a press conference during which Japan’s leading medical scientists presented “thousands of research papers” that link the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to a host of side-effects, including the explosion of rare and aggressive forms of cancer.

The researchers analyzed 3,071 scientific research papers on Covid-19 vaccine side effects and found that 201 diseases are now far more prevalent among the vaccinated cohort than they were before the vaccine rollout.

Kazuhiro Haraguchi, the former Minister of Internal Affairs, has already formally apologized to the Japanese nation, declaring “You were right, vaccines are killing millions of our loved ones.”

However, Japan understands that apologies are not enough and the government has ordered thousands of scientific researchers to investigate the vaccines from every possible angle.

During the press conference, the Vaccine Issues Study Group, a panel of leading Japanese medical scientists, detailed their findings from a systematic review of major research papers.

Professor Emeritus Masanori Fukushima of Kyoto University stated that the range and scope of harms caused by the Covid-19 vaccines is “unprecedented” in medical history.

“A systematic review of the literature has unveiled some shocking information,” Fukushima told reporters.

“Thousands of papers have reported side effects after vaccination, affecting every possible aspect of human pathology, from ophthalmology to psychiatry,” he said.

“For example, the age-adjusted mortality rate for leukemia has increased. And there are significant findings for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and so on. Mental disorders, psychiatric symptoms, depression, mania, anxiety, came up in abundance, but it’s endless,” he said.

Covid-19 vaccines are now officially the most dangerous drug in medical history, but nobody in the Western world is allowed to talk about it without being branded a conspiracy theorist.

Professor Fukushima, who has published 208 scholarly papers, warned that doctors who want to blow the whistle are being silenced by Big Pharma.

Fukushima also had a message for the globalist kingpins (Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and Anthony Fauci) who pushed the vaccines.

Calling for a foundational review of biological understanding, he stated, “So, honestly, they need to go back and redo from middle school biology to high school and university entrance exams.”

This stark advice implied that those at the helm of decision-making lacked the necessary biological insight to comprehend the full spectrum of vaccine implications.

Professor Yasufumi Murakami from the Tokyo University of Science described the vaccines as a “toxic gene” and called for mRNA shots to be banned globally as a matter of urgency.

“It’s very clear what happens when you administer a toxic gene to a human,” he said before clearly laying out long-term risk factors.

The scientists, among the most respected in the world, also allege that international organizations such as the UN, along with multiple world governments, are involved in a massive cover-up to hide the full extent of this catastrophic loss of life.