Queen Guitarist Brian May, Who Promoted Covid Vaccines During Pandemic, Unable To Use Arm Following Stroke

Fully vaccinated and boosted Queen guitarist Brian May, who promoted the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines during the pandemic, has revealed he suffered a stroke earlier this week leaving him unable to use his arm.

May, who received a knighthood from King Charles, was a prominent supporter of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out during the pandemic, taking to social media and daytime TV to “beg and implore” the public to join him in taking the experimental shots.

“I beg you and implore you to go and get jabbed,” said May at the time. “I despair seeing these people protesting against the vaccine.”

Fast forward three years and the iconic musician was posting on social media for a very different reason.

Like many other vaccinated celebrities, he had news to share about a sudden and unexpected medical emergency.

“The good news is I’m okay. Just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing,” said May.

“I’m grounded. I’m not allowed to go out – well, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high … but I’m good,” he added.

“I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke.”

“I’m here to bring you some good news — the good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days,” May said in his video announcement on Instagram.

With a musical career spanning four decades, the founding member of Queen has production and performance credits on recordings which have sold in excess of 100 million copies worldwide.

Freddie Mercury and Brian May perform as Queen at Live Aid on July 13, 1985 in London, UK.

It’s not the first time May has experienced a medical emergency, suffering a heart attack in 2020.

The legendary musician said he had been “very near death” without realizing, as doctors found he had three congested arteries.