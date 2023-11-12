World’s Top Cardiologist Testifies: ‘Bill Gates mRNA Is NOT Safe for Human Consumption’

One of the world’s top cardiologists, Dr. Peter McCullough, has testified that Bill Gates’ mRNA technology is dangerous and “not safe for human use.”

Dr. McCullough testified before the European Parliament during a hearing hosted by five Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) last week.

The hearing sought to address the threat that the World Health Organization (WHO) pose in attempting to dictate health policies around the globe.

NeonNettle.com reports: McCullough gave evidence of the enormous wave of harm the Covid mRNA shots have caused.

The renowned heart expert told European Union officials that the narrative suggesting Covid is to blame for spikes in cardiac arrests, strokes, and sudden deaths, is false.

He told lawmakers that soaring health issues and related deaths are true.

However, McCullough testified before the hearing that the Covid mRNA injections are causing the skyrocketing illness and mortality rates, not the virus.

“The path forward is, clearly, for no one to take another shot – no one,” McCullough declared.

“The COVID-19 vaccines and all of their progeny and future boosters are not safe for human use.”

“The WHO is standing behind these vaccines,” he added.

“It’s my belief that the European Union, the United States, and all major stakeholders should actually completely pull out of the WHO.”

“At the outset of the pandemic, there was an investigation by the WHO on the origins of SARS cov2 that’s when the beginning of the cover-up began,” McCullough explained to MEPs.

“We knew at that time … that Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, Jeremy Farrar who was at Wellcome Trust [and] who’s now the chief scientist at the WHO, Kristian Andersen at Scripps [Research], Eddie Holmes in Sydney, Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance – they all conspired in January of 2020 to cover up what they knew.

“That the virus was engineered in a joint US-Chinese collaboration in the lab in Wuhan China.

“And they deceived the world with 12 subsequent fraudulent papers in the peer-reviewed literature.”

“The vaccines have ravaged the populations in the world.

“Worldwide two-thirds of people took a vaccine … [the messenger RNA vaccine] is the code for the potentially lethal spike protein part of the virus.

“It was the worst idea ever to install the genetic code by injection and allow the unbridled production of a potentially lethal protein in the human body for an uncontrolled duration of time.

“Everything we’ve learned about the vaccine since they’ve come out is horrifying.

“The spike protein is proven in 3 400 peer-reviewed manuscripts to cause four major domains of disease.

“One is cardiovascular disease, heart inflammation, or myocarditis …

“The cardiovascular domain of damage in the human body from the vaccine is substantial more than anything we’ve ever seen with cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes …

“We’ve seen cardiac arrests two years after these shots.

“The second major domain is neurologic disease,” he noted.

“Strokes, both ischemic and hemorrhagic, Guillain-Barre syndrome, ascending paralysis that can lead to death [and] which it has led to death with messenger RNA vaccines, small fiber neuropathy, numbness, and tingling, ringing in the ears [and] headaches.

“These are common,” he asserted.

“Third major domain is blood clots – blood clots like we’ve never seen before.

“The spike protein is the most thrombogenic protein we’ve ever seen in human medicine … the spike protein causes blood clots.

“Fourth and last domain [is] immunologic abnormalities.

“Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia [VITT] and muscle system inflammatory disorder are early acute syndromes.

“73.9 percent of the deaths after vaccination are due to the vaccine … when it’s suspected myocarditis … it’s 100 percent of the time it’s due to the vaccine.

“Not Covid respiratory illness – the vaccine,” he emphasized.

“The first false narrative was ‘the virus is unassailable we have to stay in lockdown and be fearful’.

“The second false narrative is ‘take a vaccine it’s safe and effective’.

“The third false narrative now is ‘it’s not the vaccine causing these problems it’s covid, it’s covid that we saw back in 2020 that’s causing all these problems in 2023’.

“Don’t fall for the false narrative … The vaccines are causing this enormous wave of illness.”

Dr. McCullough explained that it seems about 30% of people who have had an injection have no adverse effects, not even a sore arm.

Just under 70% seem to have “some moderate side effects, some trouble but they don’t seem to really have serious events.”

And then about 4.2% – “it’s through the roof, myocarditis, cardiac arrest, blood clots, hemorrhagic stroke, disabilities, sudden death at home in bed.”

It’s the same in the United States Dr. McCullough said.

“4.2 percent of people in Europe right now are in trouble because they were unlucky enough to get a high-risk batch.

“The path forward is, clearly, for no one to take another shot – no one … the COVID-19 vaccines and all of their progeny and future boosters are not safe for human use …

“I implore you … to apply all pressure and due urgency to remove the COVID-19 vaccines from market.

“The WHO is standing behind these vaccines.

“They are far more of a problem than a help …

“And it’s my belief that the European Union, the United States, and all major stakeholders should actually completely pull out of the WHO.”

WATCH: