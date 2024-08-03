Idaho Farmers Rise Up Against Gov’t Determined To Turn Off Water and Drive Farmers Off the Land

Farmers in Idaho are rising up against the government in response to threats to turn off the water supply, destroy crops, and drive the majority of family owned farms out of business.

Thousands of farmers and their tractors invaded the streets of Idaho Falls this week with the goal of meeting Gov. Brad Little and demanding clarification on the future of water resources in eastern Idaho.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Farmers are warning the water cut-off order, issued on May 27 by the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR), will cause their crops to dry up completely and drive farmers off their land.

🚨🇺🇸 Farming under attack



Huge Farmer Protest in Idaho in response to the US Government restricting water supply to farmland.



Over 1/2 million acres of arable land are at risk.



Ask yourself why the State continues to try & ruin Farmers across the Western World?



It’s simply… pic.twitter.com/A3SvvqEmMX — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 2, 2024

The Idaho Department of Water Resources says that curtailment — or shutting off the water to farms — is necessary because of a “predicted water shortfall” this year.

However, Stephanie Mickelsen, president of Idaho Groundwater Appropriators and CFO of Mickelsen Farms, said the water cut-off order will drive many family farms out of business.

Mickelsen expects to be able to irrigate only 80 acres of their 7,000 acres of land.

“You’re talking about destroying family farms and other businesses in agriculture,” Mickelsen said in a telephone interview.

“It’s a draconian way to get what they need.”

Carl Taylor, a potato farmer, summed up the general concern of the farmers who cannot understand why the government is trying to drive them off their land.

“We want to know if the Governor intends to keep water active in eastern Idaho. It is a manageable situation. We want to work together and we need our politicians, the Governor and everyone involved, to come together to solve this issue.”

“It is important that they understand how crucial this is for us, and that is why we are here.“

Ask yourself, why are governments in the Western world trying to ruin farmers and drive them off their land?

Joe Biden’s former “climate czar” John Kerry spent years pushing for the US government to crack down on farming in America to combat “global warming.”

According to Kerry, the United States must massively reduce farming to meet the radical “green agenda” goals laid out by World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN).

“A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world,” Kerry said during a keynote address at the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate Summit held in Washington, D.C.

“We can’t get to net-zero, we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here the depths of this mission.”

RELATED: John Kerry Declares War on US Farmers: Gov’t Farm Confiscations ‘Not Off The Table’

In recent months, leaders in Western countries have significantly intensified their criticisms of the farming sector.

In the Netherlands, regarded as a testing ground for the World Economic Forum’s anti-farming agenda, the Dutch government has been implementing initiatives to seize farmland.

The Dutch government’s proposal to confiscate and close down numerous farms to comply with the objectives outlined in the global climate agenda has received support from the European Union (EU).

The unelected European Commission in Brussels has endorsed a plan by Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Recently, the governing body of the European Union officially endorsed measures to compel farmers to vacate their lands as part of the EU’s Natura 2000 scheme, which categorizes farms as significant emitters of nitrogen.

Under the plan, farmers would be offered 120 percent of their farm’s value through a “buyout” program. However, those who decline this offer would face the risk of being forcibly removed from their land without any financial compensation.

If this plan proves to be successful, it is likely to be replicated in other countries due to its alignment with the WEF’s global environmental agenda.