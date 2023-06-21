BlackRock executive Serge Varlay has been caught on camera admitting that the globalist investment company “controls the world” and is actively working towards “depopulating the planet” as part of its agenda.
James O’Keefe’s new outlet O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), filmed Varlay making the startling claims about the investment company in undercover footage.
The BlackRock executive explained to the undercover journalist how the company gets politicians in its pocket, saying, “The senators…are f***ing cheap – you got 10 grand, you can buy a senator.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“You can take this big f*** ton of money and buy people, I work for a company called BlackRock… It’s not who is the president it’s who is controlling the wallet of the president. You could buy your candidates. First, there is the senators these guys are fuckin cheap. Got 10 grand you can buy a senator I’ll give you 500k right now It doesn’t matter who wins they’re in my pocket. “
At one point, the recruiter admitted that BlackRock is profiting from the war in Ukraine: “Ukraine is good for business, you know that right? Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos and the price of wheat is going to go mad up. The Ukrainian economy is the wheat market. The price of bread goes up, this is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity for profit…”
WATCH:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- CNN Producer Sentenced to 19 Years for ‘Sickening’ Child Sex Crimes – Media Blackout - June 21, 2023
- BlackRock Exec Admits on Camera: “We Control the World – Depopulation Is Good for Business” - June 21, 2023
- Pro-Vax Doctor Who Refuses To Debate RFK Jr. Ousted as One of the Architects Behind COVID-19 Virus - June 21, 2023