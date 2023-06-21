BlackRock Exec Admits on Camera: “We Control the World – Depopulation Is Good for Business”

BlackRock executive Serge Varlay has been caught on camera admitting that the globalist investment company “controls the world” and is actively working towards “depopulating the planet” as part of its agenda.

James O’Keefe’s new outlet O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), filmed Varlay making the startling claims about the investment company in undercover footage.

The BlackRock executive explained to the undercover journalist how the company gets politicians in its pocket, saying, “The senators…are f***ing cheap – you got 10 grand, you can buy a senator.”

“You can take this big f*** ton of money and buy people, I work for a company called BlackRock… It’s not who is the president it’s who is controlling the wallet of the president. You could buy your candidates. First, there is the senators these guys are fuckin cheap. Got 10 grand you can buy a senator I’ll give you 500k right now It doesn’t matter who wins they’re in my pocket. “

At one point, the recruiter admitted that BlackRock is profiting from the war in Ukraine: “Ukraine is good for business, you know that right? Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos and the price of wheat is going to go mad up. The Ukrainian economy is the wheat market. The price of bread goes up, this is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity for profit…”

WATCH: