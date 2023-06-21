Pro-Vax Doctor Who Refuses To Debate RFK Jr. Ousted as One of the Architects Behind COVID-19 Virus

The pro-vax doctor who refuses to debate presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the safety of mRNA jabs, has been ousted as one of the main architects behind the development of the COVID-19 virus.
Hotez, a regular guest on CNN and NBC during the pandemic, first attempted the ‘let’s take this offline‘ approach with Joe Rogan, after posting a link to a VICE article attacking claims about the dangers of the vaccine made by RFK Jr. on Rogan’s podcast.
Rogan called that a “non answer,” and his $100,000 offer to donate to charity if Hotez would come on his podcast and debate RFK Jr. snowballed into millions after thousands of people committed more money to the pot.
However, according to Hotez, having a debate about the COVID-19 jabs would be too “overwhelming” for him to deal with. Speaking with MSNBC‘s Mehdi Hasan, Hotez said: “You know, the attacks from the anti-vaccine lobby do come in waves. And this time, though, it’s been one of the tougher ones. Because, as you pointed out, the physical stalking and the incessant threatening emails.”
“And the stuff online is just total whack-a-doodle. And let’s face it, when you have RFK Jr. and Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk, all tag-teaming, those tres hombres at the same time,” he added.
“That probably includes just about every follower on Twitter. So, it’s pretty overwhelming.”
“In science, we don’t typically do debates. What we do is we write scientific papers … one doesn’t typically debate science. Maybe the one-off discussion of evolution versus creationism & that sort of thing, but that’s not what we do in science.”
Zerohedge.com reports: According to Hotez, “Anti-vaccine disinformation…is now a lethal force in the United States,” adding “I offered to go on Joe Rogan but not to turn it into the Jerry Springer show with having RFK Jr. on.”
Hassan, of course, equates debating an anti-vaxxer to a WWII expert debating a holocaust denier.
Oh?
Among other things, RFK Jr. and Rogan discussed Ed Dowd’s book, Cause Unknown, which catalogues instances of sudden deaths.
Meanwhile, Dr. Pierre Kory provided evidence that Hotez is linked to Covid-19 Gain-of-Function research, citing information from the US Right to Know.
Hotez’s own 2012 to 2017 NIH grant for the development of a SARS vaccine had the stated aim of responding to any “accidental release from a laboratory,” in addition to a possible zoonotic spillover of the virus.
As part of his NIH grant, Hotez subcontracted funding for research on combined or “chimeric” coronaviruses, a scientific paper shows. Hotez’s grant underwrote two of Shi’s collaborators on the project. [Shi headed the Wuhan lab’s coronavirus modification project].
In the 2017 paper co-funded by Hotez, Shi and her colleagues generated a recombinant virus from two SARS-related coronaviruses: “rWIV1-SHC014S.” It’s not clear whether the paper co-funded by Hotez should have been stopped under a temporary “pause” on gain-of-function work before 2017.
According to Kory, “The article also showed how Hotez worked over and over to cover up the possibility SARS-CoV-2 could have come from a lab. Given how bad the PR would be for him if this became known, his behavior is somewhat understandable.”
