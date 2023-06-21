The UN Is Planning Global Digital ID System Linked To Bank Accounts

The push for a a universal currency and digital identity for all humans is on.

The United Nations (UN) plans to introduce a global digital ID system that will be linked to individuals’ bank accounts.

Their plan, which is similar to the system developed by the World Economic Forum (WEF), is outlined in three new policy briefs titled, “A Global Digital Compact, Reforms to the International Financial Architecture, and The Future of Outer Space Governance.”

Technocracy news reports: The goal of the briefs is to advance UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s “vision for the future.”

Officially titled “Our Common Agenda,” Guterres’ “vision” should be given the green light in September 2024 during an event dubbed, “The Summit for the Future.”

Digital IDs linked with bank or mobile money accounts can improve the delivery of social protection coverage and serve to better reach eligible beneficiaries.

Digital technologies may help to reduce leakage, errors and costs in the design of social protection programmes.

Not unlike their unofficial counterparts over at the WEF, the UN also speaks about basically regulating the global digital future.

The unelected organization uses phrases such as “international cooperation” and “many stakeholders” who will “advance principles, objectives, and actions” to describe this globalist agenda.

The UN describes this goal as “an open, free, secure and human-centered digital future.”

The digital future as envisaged by these groups is going to be quite the opposite of open, free, or human-centric, however.

As far as the UN’s “vision” for a future global financial system, it is supposed to be harmonized with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It would be governed by something called “the apex body” that is yet to be set up.

The key actors here would be the UN chief, as well as the Group of 20, the Economic and Social Council, and “heads of international financial institutions.”

Within this, the UN sees “visions” of “a Global Digital Compact.”

Essentially, the objective is to have people, devices, and entities, all tied up in a connected network that could apparently be centrally administered, seemingly by unelected bureaucrats.

When those planning this future scheme worry about any negative impact, they never see it as potentially affecting everyone – but only “civil society (…) or selected groups excluded from social benefits.”

Meanwhile, the WEF has just partnered with a leading biometrics company to advance its own agenda to digitize humanity.

Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has taken a big step into the WEF’s New Champions Community, an assembly of mid-sized enterprises.

The WEF is keen to promote biometric forms of digital ID and claims the technology would serve as a steward of “social inclusion.”

The New Champions Community’s schedule includes a meeting in Tianjin, China from June 27 to 29 during the WEF Summer Davos gathering.