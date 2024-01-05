Megyn Kelly Says We May ‘Hear From Jeffrey Epstein Directly In The Coming Year’

During the latest airing of her show Megyn Kelly hinted that we will soon be hearing from the ‘late’ pedophile Jeffrey Epstein “directly” after a list of his associates was unsealed earlier this week.
She claimed: “We’re not done with Jeffrey Epstein. I can tell you that for a fact. Can’t tell you how I know, but I can tell you for a fact.”
Epstein was found dead in his jail cell back in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The medical examiner ruled that his death was suicide, though questions have been raised ever since.
TGP reports: The former Fox News host continued, “We’re gonna hear a lot more about Jeffrey Epstein in the coming year… and you may even be hearing from him directly. More on that, as I’m allowed to tell it.”
The comments by Kelly automatically caused many users on X to think Epsetin is still alive.
It’s more likely Kelly’s comments are a hint that there’s a deposition tape of Epstein before his death that is floating around.
