German Gov’t Warns Against ‘Racism’ After Preteen Girls Are Violently Raped by Migrants

The German government has warned citizens against saying anything ‘hateful’ or ‘racist’ following a series of violent rapes against white teenage girls at a swimming pool by a group of illegal migrants.

The disturbing incident at a German aquatic facility occurred on Sunday in Mönchengladbach, a city in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Six girls, aged 12-13 years old, were bathing together at the Vitusbad facility when they were surrounded by a group of older males. The men began to sexually touch them under the water. The victims quickly notified a lifeguard and authorities were called.

“The suspects are three 17-year-old and two 19-year-old young adults. Because the crimes are said to have happened within the group, the police now have to clarify who exactly did what. They are being investigated for aggravated sexual abuse of children,” WDR reports.

“Four of the young men are of Afghan origin and one is Romanian.”

Infowars.com reports: The suspects were all released and hit with lifetime bans from a dozen local pools.

Signage warning bathers and employees to be vigilant for such attacks have previously been posted around the aquatic center, but a spokesman for the operating company asserts more warnings should be displayed to prevent future episodes.

Infowars has been reporting on a steady stream of sexual assaults, violence, and mass brawls at swimming pools and beaches across Europe this summer.

In most cases, these incidents involve suspects of foreign background.

Earlier this month, multiple people were seriously injured when groups of ‘Afro-Arab asylum seekers’ engaged in a vicious brawl at a lakeside beach in Germany.

Just days prior, police were called to an aquatic center in Berlin after a brawl broke out between rival groups of ‘teens.’

The week before, a young mother was brutally attacked in front of her children by a mob of ‘youths’ terrorizing patrons at a swimming pool in Enkenbach-Alsenborn.