Shane Warne’s Death ‘Directly Caused by mRNA Vaccine’ – Top Doctors Conclude

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne’s sudden and unexpected death last year was a direct result of the mRNA vaccine he took just weeks before.

As The People’s Voice previously reported, Warne died of a heart attack last March 4th, 2022 while on a holiday at Koh Samui, Thailand.

Warne, who was fully jabbed against covid, was found unresponsive by three friends in his holiday villa, according to reports.

Warne was a fierce advocate for the mRNA Covid-19 jabs and for wearing a face mask. Warne received two doses of the toxic Covid-19 vaccine.

In an interview with Sky News, Warne was urging the public to get double vaccinated.

“Well, I think it’s just a matter of getting on with it, get your double vax and get on with it and learn to live with it, because I think no one over here seems to want to get locked down anymore, no one likes the lockdown. Obviously, it’s been such a tough time for everyone during the pandemic,” Warne said.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: However, Warne’s initial autopsy revealed that he died of natural causes, Thai police ruled out the speculation that he died due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Thai police spokesperson Kritsana Pattanacharoen said on Monday afternoon the autopsy report had been received and it concluded Warne had a “natural death”, Guardian reported.

Upon examining the post-mortem report of Shane Warne, Dr. Malhotra and Dr. Neil discovered that the cricket legend suffered from coronary atherosclerosis, a form of heart disease. This finding paved the way for the doctors’ further investigation, which revealed a concerning link between the Covid mRNA vaccine and the rapid progression of coronary disease.

Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra said via Daily Sceptic:

It’s quite unusual for former international sportsmen to suffer a sudden cardiac death at such a young age, 52. At the same time we also know Shane didn’t have the healthiest lifestyle in recent years, being both overweight and a smoker. It’s likely that some mild underlying furring of his arteries (as I’ve seen with my own patients and how my father died) rapidly progressed in the months after he received two doses of the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine. Published research already reveals the plausible biological mechanism of this occurring through increasing coronary inflammation that can last for months after the vaccine has been administered. Other data on adverse cardiac effects including heart attack is extensive, derived from randomised controlled trials, high quality observational data, pharmacovigilance reports, clinical data and autopsy data. The evidence for common and serious adverse cardiac effects from these jabs is overwhelming and I have no doubt that a major contributor to the excess deaths we are seeing around the world including in Australia is because of the Covid mRNA vaccines. There needs to be an immediate suspension of their use worldwide pending an investigation to stop further people being harmed and dying unnecessarily.

Cardiologist and President of the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society, Dr. Christopher Neil said: