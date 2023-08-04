Hospital Asked Widow To Donate Organs Of Husband Who Was Denied Transplant For Being Unvaxxed

Garnet Harper a 35 year old father of five died from kidney disease in May after he was denied a transplant because he was unvaccinated.

His widow Meghan Harper says she was brazenly approached about donating her husbands organs before he was even dead.

She said that the Ontario-based Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN) called her to ask if they could have her husband Garnet’s organs as he lay on his deathbed back in May.

InfoWars reports: They call you while you’re sitting next to your dying loved one and they ask you if they can have his organs,” Meghan said in an interview with independent journalist Monique Leal last month.

Meghan explained the hospital notified her the organ donation network would soon be reaching out to see if she’d be willing to allow them to harvest her husband’s organs.

The widow highlighted the irony in the network’s organ donation request, given that her husband passed away due to not receiving an organ donation.

“Meanwhile, he wasn’t good enough to receive organs from them… I can’t describe the feeling,” Meghan said. “It makes me sick to my stomach.”

“I said I’m not going to be participating in this program as long as people like my husband are not eligible to receive organs that are from the Trillium Network,” she added.

Meghan says she told the organ network operator her husband still hadn’t perished, and that she further informed her about the morbid practice.

“She was surprised, and obviously had no idea,” Meghan said.

“I tried to offer her some education about what is going on in our country…I told her that things need to change, and by the end of the call, she agreed with me. She said, ‘I had no idea’ and she would pass her comments on to her higher-ups.”

According to a GiveSendGo fundraiser dedicated “to help his family cover costs to pursue legal action, as well as to replace the income he would have otherwise provided for his family,” Garnet died from a stroke after he “was in need of a kidney transplant, which he was denied due to his vaccination status.”

“Garnet’s referral to a transplant centre was denied, meaning he wasn’t even considered for a place on an organ donation list,” the fundraiser states.

Read more from the fundraiser below:

When he consented to begin dialysis, he was mistreated by the doctors and staff over masking rules, resulting in a botched surgery that landed him with a staph infection. After that, he was never the same. His health quickly deteriorated and he became septic, which in turn caused a serious heart problem, a collapsed lung, and temporary paralysis. He was told he was no longer a transplant candidate due to his poor health. But Garnet was a fighter. Although 5 different doctors told him on different occasions that he should have died from one or more of those health complications, he overcame them all. He was clawing his way back to health. His lung was drained of fluid (4.5 Litres) and re-inflated to 80% capacity. He taught himself to walk again. He was gaining strength day by day. His kidney specialist was impressed by his progress, enough to prepare him for home dialysis. Garnet was determined to find a way to get himself an organ, to get the treatment that he needed, and without participating in what he called “The Experiment.” He was fighting for his health, to pave the way for others who may not have been so strong. Garnet never got to commence home dialysis. He died from a bleeding stroke in the middle of the night. Strokes are among the leading causes of death for people on long-term dialysis, as the treatment is very hard on your cardiovascular system.

Former Member of the Provincial Parliament of Ontario Randy Hiller highlighted Harper’s case on social media, calling it a massive failure for the Canadian medical system.

“Only the tip of the iceberg is ever seen before the real tragedy befalls,” Hiller wrote last month. “Our governments are and have been engaged in social murder.”

“Unfortunately, many people believe recognizing these facts and speaking out is more dangerous than becoming the inevitable next victim.”

According to The Epoch Times, the London Health Sciences Centre hospital said it has since discontinued the practice of requiring transplant patients to have two Covid-19 shots.“