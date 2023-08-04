Kari Lake: January 6 Riots Were Staged To Distract From Fraudulent Election Certification

Kari Lake would rather decertifiy the 2020 election to save legislators the trouble of impeaching the illegitimate President, Joe Biden.

The popular Republican spoke out about the 2020 election on Thursday during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Real America’s Voice.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

During the discussion, Lake suggested that the conflict American citizens are currently witnessing is one between “We the People” and the “tyrannical” government.

She said: “Well, yeah, it’s pretty obvious that it’s we the people versus our tyrannical government right now. And there’s only one candidate who’s willing to stand up to that swamp or the tyranny, and that’s President Donald J. Trump”

TGP reports: Lake further emphasized the illegitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, stating that the January 6 riots were staged to distract from the fraudulent election certification.

She said, “All that January 6 was a staged riot to cover up the fact that they certified a fraudulent election.”

Lake further expressed her opposition to the idea of impeaching Joe Biden — rather than impeaching him, she proposed revisiting the 2020 election fraud results.

“If we just go back and deal with this fraudulent election and what happened in 2020, we don’t have to impeach him, because he really isn’t, in my opinion, and many others and you look at the evidence, the true president. Why don’t we decertify 2020 [election], and that’s the way we deal with it,” Lake said.

In a Twitter post, Lake wrote, “Impeaching the illegitimate occupant in the White House isn’t necessary here. We have all of the evidence from the fraudulent election. Let’s decertify 2020. Save our legislators the trouble.”

WATCH: